Royal Company is proud to announce the release of their new song, “Have My Praise” (DREAM Records). Produced by David Wellman, “Have My Praise” takes you on a journey. It’s a reminder of what God has done for us, and how we truly have nothing to give Him in return except for our praise. The music and lyrics build with intentionality and it’s sure to help you connect with, and be grateful for, the Living God. “Have My Praise” is available now to download or stream.