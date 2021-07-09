In passionate message, Madonna says Britney Spears’ conservatorship is a “violation of human rights”
Madonna is speaking out about Britney Spears‘ controversial conservatorship, deeming it a “violation of human rights.”. Taking to Instagram stories on Thursday, Madonna passionately defended her “Me Against the Music” collaborator. “Give this woman her life back,” she declared while sharing a photo of herself wearing a throwback Britney shirt. “Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries.”mix929.com
Comments / 0