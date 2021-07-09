Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

In passionate message, Madonna says Britney Spears’ conservatorship is a “violation of human rights”

By Syndicated Content
mix929.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadonna is speaking out about Britney Spears‘ controversial conservatorship, deeming it a “violation of human rights.”. Taking to Instagram stories on Thursday, Madonna passionately defended her “Me Against the Music” collaborator. “Give this woman her life back,” she declared while sharing a photo of herself wearing a throwback Britney shirt. “Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries.”

mix929.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Madonna
Person
Cher
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservators#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Gives Not-So-Subtle Hint She Wants out of Conservatorship

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari teases that the pop star would like to be free of her conservatorship. Ahead of her virtual court appearance, Asghari shared a photo of himself on Instagram sporting a "Free Britney" shirt. The pink and purple writing on the shirt references the infamous hashtag and movement from fans urging that the courts release her from her conservatorship. He also used the lion emoji in the photo, which could serve as a reference to Britney, whom he often calls his "lioness."
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Britney Spears’ Brother-in-Law Jamie Watson Speaks Out

Last week, Britney Spears testified against her conservatorship. During her 20-minute testimony, Spears slammed her dad Jamie for his involvement in the conservatorship. Jamie is the co-conservator, alongside Bessemer Trust, of his pop star daughter’s estate. He has denied any wrongdoing. Britney also expressed her displeasure with her family, who...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

‘Blubbery’ Britney Spears Packing On The Pounds So She Can Make Sam Asghari A ‘Daddy’?

Britney Spears has constantly been in the news as of late, as more and more information breaks about the possible ending of her conservatorship. One major reason the popstar wants to end the legal guardianship is so she can possibly have a child with Sam Asghari, at least that is what one tabloid claimed after Spears gained weight earlier this year. Gossip Cop investigates.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears’s team would tamper with her phone to make singer believe people were ignoring her, friend claims

Britney Spears’s team allegedly changed numbers in her phone so that she would believe people were ignoring her, a friend of the singer has claimed.Michael Turchin, the husband of *NSYNC star Lance Bass, defended Bass after the former boyband member received backlash for his comments on Spears’s conservatorship.Last year, Bass – who was in *NSYNC with Spears’s former partner Justin Timberlake – opened up about his feeling towards #FreeBritney, the fan-started movement campaigning for the pop star to regain autonomy over her affairs.Bass told The Daily Podcast that people should “trust the system”, suggesting that Spears’s controversial conservatorship was...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Guardianship Success Ariana Grande celebrates with Britney Spears

Ariana Grande celebrated her partial success in the pre-munity dispute with Britney Spears. On Instagram, she turns to the colleague. Britney Spears, 39, received approval at a hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday to take legal action against father Jamie Spears, 69, in the guardianship dispute with a new lawyer. This was reported by CNN, among others. In an Instagram post, the singer then shared her joy with her fans.
CelebritiesPopculture

Jamie Lynn Spears Reacts to Sister Britney Spears Fiery Post Condemning Her Support

Britney Spears posted a fiery message about her family on Saturday, and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, responded vaguely on Instagram. Spears mentioned her sister by name in her post, calling her out for a performance by Jamie Lynn at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, where she herself was honored with the Icon Award. "I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!," Spears wrote. "My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!"
MusicBillboard

Britney Spears Sings Along to 'Lonely' in the Car With Boyfriend Sam Asghari

The pop star's boyfriend, Sam Asghari, shared a now-deleted Instagram Story from the car Sunday afternoon (July 18) that featured a very familiar voice. For the drive, Spears' song "Lonely" -- from her 2001 Britney album -- played on the radio. Although no faces were visible in the video, a voice that appeared to be Spears herself singing along with the track could be heard.
Theater & Dancesacramentosun.com

Britney Spears vows to never perform again

Washington [US], July 18 (ANI): Seems like Britney Spears will be staying firm on her decision of never performing again until her father is handling the conservatorship of her estate and for those who have been criticizing her social media dance video for some time now, she has got a perfect reply!Taking to her Instagram handle, Britney just laid her terms quite clearly (again) with a warning shot to impatient haters.
MusicIn Style

Britney Spears Jammed to Her Own Song in the Car

Britney Spears gave us a little taste of a tiny car performance over the weekend. The singer sang along to one of her hit songs, "Lonely," as her boyfriend Sam Asghari captured the cute moment. In the Instagram video, "Lonely" begins to play over the car's stereo. And prior to...
Moviesmix929.com

‘Framing Britney Spears’ documentary receives two Emmy nominations

One day before the next court hearing on Britney Spears‘ conservatorship, the headline-making documentary about her has received two Emmy nominations. Framing Britney Spears, produced by The New York Times for FX and Hulu, has been nominated for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program.
CelebritiesPosted by
American Songwriter

Britney Spears Takes Aim At ‘So-Called Support System’

Britney Spears is reclaiming the narrative. In two separate Instagram posts, one on Friday (July 16) and a follow-up a day later (July 17), the pop singer shared her honest truth regarding her family. The public statements come in the aftermath of Spears’ searing testimony in court last month in her ongoing battle with the conservatorship.

Comments / 0

Community Policy