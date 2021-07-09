Avril Lavigne knew she had to go big with TikTok debut, so she called Tony Hawk

Avril Lavigne was not yet an adult the first time she topped the Adult Top 40 chart with “Complicated,” her debut single. The song’s soaring melodies and country contours may have given it broad appeal, but beneath that, Lavigne had a message specifically for other young women: “Promise me I’m never gonna find you fakin’,” she pleaded. When writers focused on Lavigne’s musical differences with the more synthetic pop moment to pit her against its other, often more sexual young women stars, they missed the broader point. “I don’t like that term — ‘the anti-Britney,’” Lavigne told Entertainment Weekly for a 2002 profile. “I don’t believe in that,” she continued. She’s a human being. God, leave her alone!” The magazine still titled the story “The Anti-Britney.”