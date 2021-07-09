Watch: Suns' dazzling ball movement leaves NBA fans in awe
In one unbelievable sequence late in the second quarter, the selfless Suns made 12 passes in an effort to find a viable shot against the Bucks’ persistent defense.www.audacy.com
