WATCH LIVE: State health officials provide update on COVID-19 in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — State health officials are providing an update Friday morning on the impact of COVID-19 in Indiana.

Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver will lead the discussion.

There have been 756,625 positive cases and 13,466 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 427 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

More than 5,200 variant cases have been identified in Indiana, including 233 cases of the delta variant.

