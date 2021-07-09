Biden's Executive Order Acknowledges Passenger Rail's Biggest Problem

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. On Friday, President Biden issued an executive order aimed at creating more competition in the American economy. The wide-ranging order covers many important issues ranging from right to repair to ownership of banking data to big tech mergers. And it called out one of the biggest stumbling blocks to more productive and useful passenger train service in the country, an issue that past administrations have rarely if ever formally acknowledged. It is the conflict between Amtrak service and the private freight rail companies that own the tracks they use.