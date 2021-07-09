Dwell On This

In many places around the world, the lack of affordable housing is a complex problem that will require a number of solutions. For those owning a larger parcel of land in the city, one of these solutions might be building an accessory dwelling unit (ADU), which is a smaller, secondary dwelling that shares the same lot as the main house, but has its own connections for electricity and water. Also known as granny flats, in-law apartments, laneway houses, and backyard cottages, some ADUs may be converted garages, backyard sheds, prefabs, or even something attached to the main house, but the idea is that such secondary dwellings have their own separate entrance, and can provide more affordable housing for elderly relatives, young families, or even set up as a source of rental income.