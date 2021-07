The Holy Name of Mary Classic Car Show and Picnic will be held July 18, 10 am – 3 pm, in Sturgeon Bay. Enjoy music by the Modern Day Drifters, 11 am – 3 pm. Burgers, brats, trippe, booyah, desserts and refreshments will be available. Kids can play free games with prizes, jump in a bounce house and try out the activity table. There will also be a silent auction, plus a raffle for cash prizes ranging from $50 to $750. The raffle drawing will be held at 2 pm; raffle-ticket holders need not be present to win.