Jim James – “Seasons” (Steve Miller Band Cover)
The Bloomington, Indiana indie label Secretly Canadian is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with the SC25 Singles series, featuring 25 new and unreleased tracks to benefit the local homeless shelter New Hope For Families. The project has already given us Porridge Radio covering Scout Niblett, Stella Donnelly covering Jens Lekman, NNAMDÏ covering Kacey Musgraves, Beach Fossils covering Kelly Lee Owens, and more. Today, we’re getting another cover: My Morning Jacket leader Jim James’ take on Steve Miller Band’s “Seasons,” an old favorite of Secretly Canadian co-founder Chris Swanson.www.stereogum.com
