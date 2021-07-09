Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Serena Williams and Her Daughter Are Too Cute in Their Matching Sweats

By Erica Gonzales
Harper's Bazaar
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf at this point you still need proof that Serena Williams and her child have the cutest mother-daughter wardrobe in the game, look no further. Last night, the tennis star posted a series photos with her three-year-old, Olympia Ohanian, showing off their matching salmon-colored sweats. Olympia's sweatshirt reads, "I got it from my mama," while Williams's simply says, "Mama." Both pieces are from the brand Brunette the Label.

www.harpersbazaar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweats#Swimsuit#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Amomama

Magic Johnson's Son EJ Flaunts Thin Waist in Tight Snake-Print off-Shoulder Dress He Designed

Magic and Cookie Johnson's only son, EJ, is unapologetic about his style as he flaunts a snatched figure in a tight snake-printed off-shoulder dress designed by him. NBA legend Magic Johnson and his wife of many decades, and author, Cookie Johnson are parents to their only son, EJ Johnson. Although they have another child, a girl named Eliza, who was adopted, EJ is their biological child, born shortly after their marriage.
TennisHello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Serena Williams breaks her silence after sudden Wimbledon withdrawal

Serena Williams has revealed she has been left "heartbroken" following her premature Wimbledon departure on Tuesday. The 39-year-old was forced to withdraw from her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich due to a leg injury. During the match, the mum-of-one had to take some medical time out. She returned to the...
Celebritieslive5news.com

Usain Bolt shares photos of newborn twins on Father’s Day

(Gray News) - Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt shared pictures of his newborn twins in a Father’s Day Instagram post. The fastest man in history is pictured with his partner Kasi Bennett in the photos. His twin sons, Saint Leo Bolt and Thunder Bolt, are sleeping peacefully beside them.
Celebritiesamomama.com

J Lo and Look-Alike Sister Lynda Look like Twins in a Rare Snap to Mark Her 50th Birthday

Singer Jennifer Lopez celebrated her youngest sister, Lynda Lopez's 50th birthday this month and shared glimpses of the celebration on Instagram. On Instagram, Jennifer Lopez, AKA J Lo, shared a few rare sister selfies with her youngest sister, Lynda Lopez, in honor of Lynda's 50th birthday this month. The middle Lopez sister also shared a sweet message to celebrate her sister.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Much Is Serena Williams' Husband Worth?

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, are among the most successful powerhouse couples in Hollywood. The duo ranks up there with the likes of Beyonce and Jay-Z and Kim and Kanye (before their highly-publicized split). Williams and Ohanian met in 2015 at a hotel in Rome and though it wasn't love at first sight — seeing as they had somewhat of an awkward encounter — things ended up working out famously.

Comments / 0

Community Policy