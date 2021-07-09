Serena Williams and Her Daughter Are Too Cute in Their Matching Sweats

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, are among the most successful powerhouse couples in Hollywood. The duo ranks up there with the likes of Beyonce and Jay-Z and Kim and Kanye (before their highly-publicized split). Williams and Ohanian met in 2015 at a hotel in Rome and though it wasn't love at first sight — seeing as they had somewhat of an awkward encounter — things ended up working out famously.