Serena Williams and Her Daughter Are Too Cute in Their Matching Sweats
If at this point you still need proof that Serena Williams and her child have the cutest mother-daughter wardrobe in the game, look no further. Last night, the tennis star posted a series photos with her three-year-old, Olympia Ohanian, showing off their matching salmon-colored sweats. Olympia's sweatshirt reads, "I got it from my mama," while Williams's simply says, "Mama." Both pieces are from the brand Brunette the Label.www.harpersbazaar.com
