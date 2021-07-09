Cancel
Shreveport, LA

What Are the Top Stories in Shreveport So Far this Year?

By Erin McCarty
News Radio 710 KEEL
 9 days ago
2021 has been an interesting year in Shreveport-Bossier and Louisiana. We had the ice storm in February. That is probably the story most people would say is the biggest story of the year in Shreveport, so far. But we have also had some other pretty big stories so far in 2021. The mayor wanted a raise, there's this really weird building downtown that people were fascinated by, tons of crime and fights. There's just been a lot of stuff happening.

Shreveport, LA
News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana.

Shreveport, LA
Louisiana Government
