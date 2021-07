Metallica’s relentless thirtieth anniversary celebration of The Black Album continues today with multiple versions of “The Unforgiven.”. First up: a rough mix of the song from May of 1991, three months before the record was released. I don’t think it’s all that interesting, especially compared to the three other “Unforgiven”s we got today, but completists will most certainly wanna hear it. The track will appear on the upcoming super-duper-extra-special-limited-edition-more-precious-than-your-grandmother anniversary reissue of The Black Album.