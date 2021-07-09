Dark Winds - Ordered to Series by AMC From Graham Roland, George R.R. Martin & Robert Redford
Dark Winds, which has received a six-episode order, is a psychological thriller that follows two Navajo police officers, Leephorn and Chee, in the 1970s Southwest, as their search for clues in a grisly double murder case forces them to challenge their own spiritual beliefs and come to terms with the trauma of their pasts. Season one is expected to premiere on AMC+ and AMC in 2022.www.spoilertv.com
Comments / 0