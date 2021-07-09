Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Dark Winds - Ordered to Series by AMC From Graham Roland, George R.R. Martin & Robert Redford

By DarkUFO
spoilertv.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDark Winds, which has received a six-episode order, is a psychological thriller that follows two Navajo police officers, Leephorn and Chee, in the 1970s Southwest, as their search for clues in a grisly double murder case forces them to challenge their own spiritual beliefs and come to terms with the trauma of their pasts. Season one is expected to premiere on AMC+ and AMC in 2022.

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Martin
Person
Robert Redford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc#R R#Navajo#Amc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesprimetimer.com

AMC greenlights Dark Winds from George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford, starring Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon

The Western noir thriller series based on Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn & Chee book series has been picked up for AMC and AMC+. It stars McClarnon and Gordon as Navajo Tribal Police Officers Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee, respectively, "in the 1970s Southwest, as their search for clues in a grisly double murder case forces them to challenge their own spiritual beliefs and come to terms with the trauma of their pasts." Created by Graham Roland, Dark Winds will be executive produced by Martin and Redford, who turned two of the Leaphorn & Chee books into the movies The Dark Wind and Skinwalkers.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Interview with the Vampire Series Officially Ordered at AMC

Over the years there have been many, MANY vampire movies and shows, not to mention books and even comic books that have depicted the creatures of the night that were popularized by Bram Stoker and then taken over by a wide selection of authors, filmmakers, actors, and so on and so forth. One of the favorite stories of many fans is finally coming to AMC as it’s been ordered for an 8-episode season and will be showing up in 2022, much to the enjoyment of the fans. Interview with the Vampire is a story that many people have come to love over the years and while it’s not the favorite of many when it comes to the style and pace it presents, it’s still a tale that has managed to capture the attention of millions and as such has made Anne Rice a household name in some parts of the world since her imagination and her ability to bring the voices of Louis and Lestat to life has been greatly appreciated by her fans. Now that the story is coming to AMC it goes without saying that many people will be interested to see how it’s bound to be adapted to the small screen.
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

‘Lost’ Actor Dominic Monaghan Joins AMC Sci-Fi Series ‘Moonhaven’

Dominic Monaghan is the first actor to be cast in AMC’s new sci-fi series Moonhaven, created, written, and executive produced by Lodge 49 showrunner Peter Ocko. The series centers on a utopian colony on the Moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth, which has become increasingly perilous. The story follows Bella Sway, a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler 100 years in the future accused of a crime and marooned on Moonhaven, a utopian community set on a 500 square mile Garden of Eden built on the Moon to find solutions to the problems that could end civilization on Earth.
TV SeriesComicBook

Game Of Thrones Creator George RR Martin's New Project A Go At AMC

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin will executive produce Dark Winds, a new TV series at AMC, based on the Leaphorn & Chee book series by author Tony Hillerman. The series will star Zahn McClarnon (Doctor Sleep, Marvel's Hawkeye), and Kiowa Gordon (The Twilight Saga), with both actors also executive producing the series alongside Martin. Vince Calandra (Sharp Objects, Castle Rock) will act as showrunner and executive producer; Chris Eyre (Smoke Signals, Friday Night Lights) will direct the pilot and also executive produce the series. Tina Elmo, Vince Gerardis, and Robert Redford are also onboard as executive producers.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Redford, Martin To Produce “Dark Winds”

AMC has handed out a six-episode series order for “Dark Winds,” an ambitious new psychological crime thriller series based on Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee books and with some big names attached. The books followed two Navajo police officers in the 1970s Southwest United States. The first season of the...
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

George R.R. Martin producing 'Dark Winds' thriller starring Zahn McClarnon

July 9 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin and Oscar-winning actor Robert Redford are executive producing Dark Winds, a contemporary western starring Longmire and Westworld alum Zahn McClarnon. AMC Networks announced it ordered the psychological thriller series, which is set in the 1970s American Southwest, on Friday.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Take the Black: Loki finale review, Emmys breakdown, new George R.R. Martin show

What did we think of the Loki finale? What surprised us about the Emmy nominations? George R.R. Martin has another show? Lots to discuss on Take the Black. Another week, another spectacular episode of Take the Black, the only show on the internet willing to stare into the abyss of internet discourse surrounding pop culture and not blink. And this week we’re back in the studio after over a year off due to COVID!
TV SeriesVanity Fair

Miss Game of Thrones? HBO Max Is Plotting Two More Animated Series

Game of Thrones, the culture-seizing TV series based on George R.R. Martin’s unfinished A Song of Ice and Fire books, ended in May 2019 with plenty of fans feeling disappointed. But a hit’s a hit, so several projects surrounding the high fantasy property are now in development. That list includes two new animated series, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Ayelet Zurer Joins Peter Ocko’s AMC Sci-Fi Series ‘Moonhaven’

Losing Alice actress Ayelet Zurer is set to star opposite Lost alum Dominic Monaghan in Peter Ocko’s new AMC sci-fi drama Moonhaven. Zurer will play Maite Voss, the political leader of Moonhaven, a utopian colony on the Moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth. Chosen and beloved by its citizens, Maite embodies the lunar mission to save humanity from self-destruction. But, haunted by a troubled past, she is drawn into the madness that risks the future of Earth.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Dark Winds: How Robert Redford & GRRM Got AMC to Invest in TV Series

It's a story itself that's born out of struggle, tragedy, and hope to adapt Tony Hillerman's Navajo crime thriller series following the adventures of Dets Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee to the screen. With AMC's recent announcement to adapt the late author's work to television in Dark Winds is largely thanks to two giants in the entertainment industry in screen legend Robert Redford and writer George R. R. Martin, the mind behind A Song of Fire and Ice novels that inspired the HBO TV series Game of Thrones. The Hollywood Reporter's James Hibberd, who also wrote the behind-the-scenes book "Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon" that followed the long-running fantasy series through its controversial eighth and final season, chronicled the duo's journey to get the network to commit.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Hard Cell: Netflix Orders Comedy Series from Catherine Tate

Hard Cell is coming to Netflix. The new comedy series comes from Catherine Tate, and the English writer, comedian, and director will play several characters in the prison series. Six episodes have been ordered, and they will be released on the streaming service at some point in 2022. The following...
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Robert Redford

Graham Roland, Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin Making ‘Dark Winds’ Series Starring Zahn McClarnon. AMC has greenlit an ambitious new crime drama based on a beloved book series and with several heavy hitting talents attached. The network has ordered Dark Winds, which is based on author…. Chick Vennera, Actor in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy