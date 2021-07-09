Angelica Delgado Gives Thanks Her Longtime No. 1 Fan: Her Dad And Coach
Angelica Delgado (white) competing against Tsolmon Adiyasambuu (blue) during the women's 52kg elimination round Olympic Games Rio 2016 on Aug. 7, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. I know you would have loved to be with me at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. You would have been cheering from the stands in Spanish, along with mom most likely having a heart attack while you hold her down to her seat. However, due to the COVID-19 virus and this global pandemic, spectators will not be allowed to enter Tokyo.www.teamusa.org
Comments / 0