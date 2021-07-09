Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Angelica Delgado Gives Thanks Her Longtime No. 1 Fan: Her Dad And Coach

teamusa.org
 11 days ago

Angelica Delgado (white) competing against Tsolmon Adiyasambuu (blue) during the women's 52kg elimination round Olympic Games Rio 2016 on Aug. 7, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. I know you would have loved to be with me at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. You would have been cheering from the stands in Spanish, along with mom most likely having a heart attack while you hold her down to her seat. However, due to the COVID-19 virus and this global pandemic, spectators will not be allowed to enter Tokyo.

www.teamusa.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelica Delgado
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Tokyo#Combat#Spanish#U S Olympic Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
Country
Cuba
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
West Hollywood, CAteamusa.org

Alex Massialas Thanks His Biggest Supporter, Sister And Fencer Sabrina Massialas

Alexander Massialas poses at the Team USA Tokyo 2020 Olympic shoot on November 23, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. The journey to the Olympic Games is never just about the individual. Behind the flashing lights and big headlines are always the friends, family and supporters who make it all possible. Although Baba has been my coach ever since I started fencing and Mama has always done all the hard work that nobody sees, my biggest supporter is – and always has been – you. Thank you for always being the loudest voice in the room who can drown out a whole stadium just by yourself.
UFCMMAWeekly.com

Holly Holm shows off sunburn and it looks painful

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm showed off her brutal sunburn on Instagram and it looks painful. It’s the summer months and not everyone tans so easily. Holm captioned her post with “Don’t worry it’ll be a tan in no time. And other lies I tell myself.”. Holm (14-5)...
Tennisteamusa.org

Kaitlyn Verfuerth Expresses Gratitude Towards Her Partner On Their ‘Bargaining Journey” To The Paralympic Games

Kaitlyn Verfuerth competing at the Paralympic Games Rio 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. When we met back in 2011, I had been training for the Paralympics in wheelchair tennis. You were in complete awe of my talent and dedication to the sport. You had no idea what you were getting into when you decided to date a Paralympian. While my relationship with you and my love for you comes first, you have also realized and accepted that my passion for competing and training is my life. You have accepted this about me, and let's face it, it has been hard.
Combat Sportschatsports.com

Video: Marcos Breno starches Ary Farias with unreal one-punch KO at LFA 111

Marcos Breno made quite an impression in his LFA debut. Breno (14-2), a 23-year-old bantamweight prospect, had one of the highlights of the weekend with his 56-second destruction of Ary Farias in Friday’s co-main event of LFA 111. As Farias advanced forward early, Breno caught his foe with a monstrous left hook that instantly shut the lights off. Farias then collapsed to the canvas face-first in a brutal scene as Breno walked off to celebrate his handiwork.
Tennisteamusa.org

Nieuw Volendam: Christine Mansour Starts International Beach Handball Team

After the enormous success of beach volleyball, more and more beach variants of popular sports arose in recent years. In addition to foot volleyball, beach football and beach tennis, beach handball is now also on the rise worldwide. If it is up to Christine Mansour, a handball village like Volendam can't stay behind in this special new trend. The 28-year-old sports fan from America was part of an international exchange program with HV Kras Volendam and is now determined to put Volendam on the international map with a new women's beach handball team.
Swimming & SurfingMPNnow

Two-time gold medalist Meghan Musnicki ready to compete in Tokyo

Meghan Musnicki couldn’t shake it — though after winning her second Olympic gold medal in 2016, she needed a break. Retirement from rowing didn’t last long, however. “I knew I had to take a year or two off, but the whole time I had the itch to go back,” said Musnicki, 38. A Naples native and Canandaigua Academy graduate, Musnicki began her rowing career at Ithaca College nearly two decades ago. She won gold with the women’s eight crew in the 2012 London Olympics and went on to earn a second gold when the women's eight took its third-consecutive Olympic title in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.
Soccerchatsports.com

USWNT star Alex Morgan ready to chase second Olympic gold medal in Tokyo

For U.S. women’s national team and Orlando Pride star Alex Morgan, the Olympics always have stood apart. The striker first carved herself into the American soccer narrative in the 2012 Olympics, stamping her mark at Wembley Stadium with last-minute game-winners. As Morgan approaches her third Olympic Games in Tokyo next...

Comments / 0

Community Policy