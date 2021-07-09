Angelica Delgado Gives Thanks Her Longtime No. 1 Fan: Her Dad And Coach

Kaitlyn Verfuerth competing at the Paralympic Games Rio 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. When we met back in 2011, I had been training for the Paralympics in wheelchair tennis. You were in complete awe of my talent and dedication to the sport. You had no idea what you were getting into when you decided to date a Paralympian. While my relationship with you and my love for you comes first, you have also realized and accepted that my passion for competing and training is my life. You have accepted this about me, and let's face it, it has been hard.