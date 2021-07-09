Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

A Blueberry-Glazed Cornbread Cake That Proves the Side Dish Can Be Dessert

By Joy Cho
Eater
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePicnics, for me, have historically meant the semiannual, church-wide affairs that took place at a suburban metro park in my hometown. The entire congregation from my Korean church, young and old, would set up camp in the grass and spend the day socializing and enjoying nature. Instead of cheese, charcuterie, or sandwiches, you’d find a (mostly) Korean feast: rice, bulgogi, kimchi, fish fritters, and the like, with the occasional catered chicken tenders thrown in for good measure.

www.eater.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dessert#Powdered Sugar#Side Dish#Food Drink#Picnics#Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

10 Disgusting Foods Your Grandparents Ate In The ’50s, ’60s, And ’70s

Growing up, we were all familiar with the picky-eater. And most of us had a phase. You know the routine: imploring all the old tricks, spread your food around the plate, pretend to take bites, give a fake “Mmm… that’s good,” capped off with an “All done, may I be excused?” Yeah, Mom never did fall for it, but it was worth a try. And for those that were cynical of the choosey eater, we want you to hold that thought because today we are counting down the most disgusting dishes from the past. No, we’re not talking about Brussel sprouts, creamed spinach, or Aunt Fran’s mysterious casserole with raisins. Sorry, Aunt Fran, we’re taking it a step further.
RecipesPosted by
Simplemost

This Blueberry Cobbler Dump Cake Recipe Is So Easy To Make

Nothing can compare to a homemade dessert. But during the summer, the idea of spending a lot of time in the kitchen doesn’t exactly sound appealing, so easy desserts with simple ingredients are the way to go. And if a recipe can add some fresh fruit that is in season, then the dessert is a home run.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Reason You Should Soak Your Ground Meat In Heavy Cream

If you've ever tried one of the many copycat chicken sandwich recipes online, you're probably aware that milk-marinade is an essential part of the meat's preparation. While we can't know for sure how exactly Chick-fil-A and Popeyes make their delicious chicken sandwiches, sites like Gimme Delicious or Damn Delicious stress the importance of dairy-based marinades. As broken down in a recent LifeHacker article, dairy is a highly effective marinade for chicken and many other kinds of meat, due to its natural acidity.
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie Recipe

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
RecipesPosted by
Parade

10 Loaded Fruit Salads Your 4th of July Menu Will Benefit From

With 4th of July right around the corner and summer break in full swing, there will certainly be many occasions in the coming months suited for an amazing fruit salad. I have a thing for fruit salads and creating new ones has become a passion of mine. I just love fruit and turning my favorite combinations into a jaw dropping creation is so much fun.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Copycat Taco Bell Enchirito Recipe

Copycat recipes of your favorite restaurant foods give you the unique experience of making something yourself at home that hits the spot for a specific craving. If you're ever craving Taco Bell — and let's be real, we've probably all been there — we have a few ways you can bring the Bell home. Not only did chef and registered dietician Kristen Carli create a copycat Taco Bell beef recipe, but she also took it one step further by putting that beef to good use in this enchirito recipe.
RecipesPosted by
Simplemost

Stuffed Zucchini Is A Low-Carb Dinner That’s Still Filling And Indulgent

We all know getting more vegetables in our regular diet is important for good health. Yet, finding creative and tasty ways to boost our veggie intake can sometimes feel like a chore. Whether it’s convincing your kids to eat more vegetables or even yourself, the trick is often finding tempting recipes that make the vegetables more than a bland side dish thrown on the plate.
Recipesthepostnewspaper.net

No-bake dessert is ideal for warm weather entertaining

Backyard barbecues beckon and poolside entertaining reigns supreme every summer. After guests have had their fill of fire-licked grilled burgers, hot dogs and chicken, a refreshing dessert that won’t have summertime hosts sweating preparation can make for the perfect culinary capper. “Banana Pudding Cheesecake Bars” marry tangy cream cheese with...
RecipesPosted by
Simplemost

Blueberry Lemon Monkey Bread Will Be Your New Favorite Brunch Recipe

We know certain dishes have a traditional place on the table at special times of the year. Many people serve monkey bread on Christmas morning as a sweet way to start the holiday. But, our team believes this pull-apart bread dish deserves more than a once-a-year bow. Monkey bread should be a year-round centerpiece dish!
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The One Dinner Trick for a Flat Belly, Says Nutritionist

When it comes to taking a nod from European cultures, we often look to art and fashion for inspiration. But we might also want to look at some of the habits Europeans apply to eating dinner—and no, this has nothing to do with drinking red wine. (Although that does have some surprising health benefits).
RecipesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Filipino Fruit Salad Is a Pantry-Friendly Dish With One Weird Ingredient

While Asian food is very well-known in the US, Filipino food is still a bit of a mystery. With new Filipino restaurants popping up across the country, Filipino style dishes are becoming increasingly popular. One of the most well know Filipino desserts is a Filipino fruit salad. This dish is commonly served in the Philippines on Noche Buena, aka Christmas Eve, or at any special family gathering.
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Chocolate Lasagna (No-Bake Dessert)

This is a dreamy lasagna NO-BAKE dessert! Quick and easy to make – come on…40 minutes to make is nothing in the world of lasagna! This quick chocolate lasagna recipe is quite a trend between young Italians. And I totally love the mix between traditional and fancy, just like this lasagna dessert! Enjoy!

Comments / 0

Community Policy