Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Trailer for Jason Momoa Netflix movie filmed in Pittsburgh released

By Jeff Oravitz
audacy.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Netflix movie filmed here in Pittsburgh and starring Jason Momoa has an official trailer. The film, "Sweet Girl," will be available on the streaming service on August 20 of this year. Production on the film began in 2019. The movie description on the Netflix website reads "He lost the...

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Momoa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflixfilm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Momoa’s On The Run In New Photos From Netflix Action Movie

2021 is shaping up as the busiest year of Jason Momoa‘s career by some distance, with the actor starring in and shooting several major projects, and we now know when his Netflix action thriller Sweet Girl will be arriving after the platform confirmed Brian Andrew Mendoza’s feature directorial debut for an August 20th release.
Pinellas County, FLPosted by
Rose Burke

Netflix star to be filming new movie in Pinellas County

Pinellas County businesses are thrilled that a Hallmark-esque romance will be filmed on their doorsteps, featuring one of Netflix's biggest stars. Martin Kove, best known for his role as John Kreese on the Netflix hit Cobra Kai as well as in TheKarate Kid franchise, will appear in the film alongside his son. Martin's real-life son, actor Jesse Kove, appropriately plays his son in the movie.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Sweet Girl’ Trailer: Jason Mamoa Is Out For Justice In Netflix Actioner On August 20

With his Khal Drogo days well behind him and “Aquaman 2” not coming until 2022, it’s time for Jason Momoa to start building out his resume. The actor arguably already has, but Denis Villeneuve‘s “Dune” still doesn’t come out in theaters and HBO Max until October 1, and “See,” his AppleTV+ show, is on hiatus due to COVID despite being renewed for a second season.
TV Seriesgamingideology.com

Netflix New Shows: Full Trailer Released for “Fear Street Part 2: 1978” – Netflix Horror Trilogy – Netflix News

Netflix has just dropped the full trailer for “Fear Street Part 2: 1978” which arrives globally on Friday July 9th. The movie trilogy is based on the best selling horror series by R.L. Stine and tells an interconnected horror story about a nightmare that has haunted Shadyside for centuries through a sinister history. Part One is set in 1994 and premiered a few days ago, Part Two (July 9th) is set in 1978 while Part Three (July 16th) goes right back to 1666. Expect a full trailer for the other films in the trilogy over the next couple of weeks.
Moviesgamingideology.com

First trailer for thriller Sweet Girl starring Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced

Netflix has released a trailer, poster and images for the upcoming thriller sweet girl. The film, directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza, stars Jason Momoa as a man seeking justice against the drug company he believes is responsible for his wife’s death, while protecting his only daughter, his daughter (Isabela Merced). ; look here…
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Fantasy Movie Is The #2 Film On Netflix This Week

It would be doing a huge disservice to Duncan Jones’ Warcraft to call it anything approaching an outright financial catastrophe, when it reigns as the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all-time thanks to a box office of $439 million. That being said, it did flop domestically by failing to even crack $50 million in the United States, and was saved from outright disaster by a strong showing in China, where it raked in over 50% of its global total.
MoviesCollider

First ‘Sweet Girl’ Trailer Reveals Jason Momoa's Fight Against Big Pharma

Netflix has released the trailer for Sweet Girl, the upcoming action movie starring Jason Momoa as a desperate father who decides to fight against an unscrupulous pharmaceutical company. Sweet Girl's trailer not only presents the movie’s plot but also teases Momoa will have to fistfight a lot of bad guys on his path to justice.
TV & VideosFirst Showing

New Netflix Trailer for 'The Swarm' Locusts Horror Film from France

"You believe in that business?" Don't go chasing grasshoppers. Netflix has unveiled a new official trailer for their release of the French horror film The Swarm, originally known as La Nuée in French. This premiered at last year's Sitges Film Festival and it already opened in France last year, now it's arriving in the US and on Netflix later this year. To save her farm from bankruptcy, a single mother begins a business of breeding edible grasshoppers. Soon she develops a strange, obsessive relationship with them. But these aren't any old grasshoppers - they're blood thirsty locusts that love to enjoy the red liquid. Starring Suliane Brahim, Sofian Khammes, Marie Narbonne, and Raphael Romand. The strangest and scariest thing about it is her relationship with all these bugs and how she gives them a taste of her own blood. Gives me the willies.
MoviesMovieWeb

Sweet Girl Trailer: Jason Momoa Is on a Quest for Vengeance This August

Jason Momoa is fighting for justice in the first trailer for Netflix's upcoming action thriller, Sweet Girl. The Aquaman star and real-life man-mountain stars as a devastated husband on a revenge-driven mission against to the people responsible for his wife's death, with newly released footage featuring all the fist fights and grizzled lines of dialogue you could want.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Surprising Comic Book Movie Is The #1 Film On Netflix Today

Generally speaking, Russian movies tend to fall into one of two categories: either dour, nihilistic essays expressing litanies of human misery and hopelessness, or hyperkinetic explosions of implausible madness lighting up your screen. A new movie lodged firmly in the latter category, Major Grom: Plague Doctor, has managed to leap straight to the top of Netflix’s viewing chart after it dropped yesterday.
Moviesthefocus.news

New film Lethal Love drops on Netflix: Cast and trailer explored

Are you obsessed with crime thrillers? Love a bit of suspense? Then you are going to adore Netflix’s new release Lethal Love. This film has everything you need for a binge-worthy movie: a mysterious handsome man, threatening messages and a tense mother/daughter relationship. We take a look at the cast of this new film.
TV & Videosmetaflix.com

Sweet Girl Trailer: Jason Momoa Wants Revenge On Big Pharma In New Netflix Thriller

Jason Momoa, though still kicking butt and taking names in his next action-adventure thriller, will, in lieu of battling epic fantasy foes like in “Aquaman” or “Game of Thrones,” be getting his hands dirty in a grounded, gritty Netflix film about a husband poised for revenge at the pharmaceutical company that pulled his wife’s life-saving cure from the market to greedily increase profits.
Moviesstartattle.com

Sweet Girl (2021 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Jason Momoa

He lost the love of his life to a pharmaceutical company’s greed. Now his daughter is without a mother, and he’s without justice. For now. Startattle.com – Sweet Girl 2021. Sweet Girl is an American action thriller film directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza in his feature directorial debut. The screenplay...
Costa Mesa, CAallaccess.com

Lionsgate Releases Official Trailer For The Jesus Music Movie

It's the untold story of a musical movement that inspired millions. JESUS music came from AMERICA’s 1960s counterculture movement to become a worldwide phenomenon. THE JESUS MUSIC documentary shows the journey from CALVARY CHAPEL in COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA all of the way to the multibillion-dollar industry of Contemporary Christian Music today.
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

Netflix’s “Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series” Release Date and Trailer | 2021

The highly anticipated ‘Pokemon Master Journeys’ is finally set to make its debut on Netflix US and here’s everything we know about the fan-favorite animated series. Official news has revealed that the latest Pokemon series will be released in batches over the span of a few months. ‘Pokemon Master Journeys’ will be subsequently released in other regions later.
TV & VideosZimbio

5 Netflix Movies To See And Skip This Weekend

Directed by Ricky Staub, Concrete Cowboy follows a 15-year-old kid, Cole (Caleb McLaughlin, Stranger Things), from Detroit who's forced to live with his estranged father (Idris Elba) in Philadelphia. There, he's shocked to discover Dad living with a horse. Cole soon learns his father is part of a small group of urban cowboys who tend to a group of horses right in the middle of the city. Cole tentatively joins them, while hustling on the side with an old friend (Jharrel Jerome). Soon, he has to decide which is more important.

Comments / 0

Community Policy