Resume advice: When does a gap in employment become problematic?

By Dear Sam
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 9 days ago
Dear Sam: I worked in the financial services field for a company that eventually shut down. I was in the middle of finishing my degree in an area somewhat related to the financial industry. To pay bills and support my family while I went to school, I took a job that was not related to my experience or education. Early on, having been at this unrelated job for just a month, my resume still worked well, as it started with my related experience. Now, with five months in this position, I am forced to add it to the top of my professional experience section, which not only takes away from the other strong experience but also causes employers to ask why I didn’t pick up something that was related to what I’d been doing. How do I minimize this period on my resume? – Bob.

