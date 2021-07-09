Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Bitcoin price is 3–4 weeks away from new $24K–$29K range, market analyst warns

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopular cryptocurrency trader Keith Wareing warned Bitcoin (BTC) traders about a critical bearish scenario brewing in the market. The trader spotted Bitcoin inside an inverse cup-and-handle pattern earlier this month, a bearish structure that forms during a price wave downward, followed by a stabilizing period. The technical design typically leads the price lower by as much as the size of the previous decline.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asset Allocation#Government Bonds#24k#Inflation#Tradingview#Barclays#Faster Payments#Btc Usd#Pictet Asset Management#United States Treasury#Advfn#Standpoint Research#Gbtc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Bitcoin
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Country
Thailand
Country
China
Related
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC/USD Market Ranges Averaging $100

LTC/USD – Daily Chart. The LTC/USD daily chart shows that the crypto market ranges averaging $100 in a very low motion. The market still seems, targeting the support at $100 as price holds stronger below the smaller SMA. The 50-day SMA indicator is over the 14-day SMA indicator. The bearish trend-line remains drawn downward across the SMAs to solidify the presence of a falling force in the market. The Stochastic Oscillators have touch the most critical bottom-line in the oversold region, strongly confirming an oversold trading situation of LTC/USD.
BusinessFXStreet.com

NZD/USD sellers attack 0.7000 amid sour sentiment

NZD/USD begins trading week near Friday’s closing after a volatile week. RBNZ, NZ inflation defended bulls despite risk-off mood. Light calendar keeps risk catalysts on the driver’s seat, covid updates are the key. NZD/USD seesaws around 0.7000 amid a subdued start to the week’s trading on Monday. The kiwi pair...
RetailFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Bears maintain the pressure on growth concerns

Mixed US and EU data backed concerns about slowing economic growth. The focus this week is on the European Central Bank monetary policy decision. EUR/USD is poised to extend its decline towards fresh monthly lows. The EUR/USD pair finished the week just above the 1.1800 level, as the greenback retained...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC spikes above $32,000, further lows from there?

BTC saw a quick spike higher overnight. BTC/USD moved lower over the past hours. Bitcoin targets $30,000 next. Bitcoin price analysis is bearish for today as the market saw a quick spike above the $32,000 mark overnight and moved lower from there. Therefore, we expect BTC/USD to push towards further lows later today.
Marketsactionforex.com

Forex and Cryptocurrencies Forecast

EUR/USD. Macroeconomic data continued to arrive last week, indicating a recovery in the US economy and labor market. Inflation figures released on Tuesday July 13 were well above forecasts. Τhe consumer price index increased by 0.9% ιn June, and by 5.4% and on an annualized basis, which is the highest growth rate since 2008. The core index, which excludes energy and food prices, has posted record growth since 1991, at 4.5% year on year.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian markets tumble as virus curbs hit risk sentiment

* Philippine stocks hit lowest since May 27 * S. Korea tightens virus curbs on gatherings beyond Seoul * Indonesian rupiah eases; central bank meet on Thursday By Anushka Trivedi July 19 (Reuters) - Asian stock markets and currencies saw heavy losses on Monday as some countries in the region tightened COVID-19 curbs to tackle a highly contagious Delta variant-fuelled surge of infections that sparked a sell-off in risky assets. Manila shares slid 1.6%, slumping for a third day after last week's detection of a Delta variant infection spurred extension of stay-at-home orders, while Singapore, Thailand and South Korea's equities fell 1% each. Among currencies, the South Korean won declined 0.7% to lead losses on widened curbs beyond Seoul, the capital, while the baht, the peso and the ringgit eased between 0.2% and 0.3%. Coronavirus infections have risen even in nations with high vaccination rates, such as Britain and the United States, while Asia is still grappling with a slow inoculation pace and tough curbs, clouding its prospects for near-term growth. "Asia macro continues to face multiple drags," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note. They cited the stop-start nature of curbs forced by recurring waves and newer COVID-19 variants and lack of policy space, both monetary and fiscal, to support growth. Unlike the central banks of developed economies that are considering paring back stimulus, those of emerging Asia are forced to stay accommodative as their economic situation remains unstable. One exception was Bank of Korea, which is expected to raise interest rates this year as strength in the country's trade prompted its central bank to take a hawkish stance. As Indonesia prepared to extend curbs amid climbing death toll, the rupiah dropped 0.2% but strong-bond buying limited losses. Yield on the 10-year benchmark bond was down 9.4 basis points at 6.343%, its lowest since June 11. Fluctuation in the U.S. Treasury yields recently has propped up Indonesia's debt, but foreign investor faith is on the decline though yields will not fall below 6.20% as most of the participation seems to be by domestic actors, TD Securities analysts said in a note. Bank Indonesia will meet for a policy review on Thursday, where it is expected to hold rates to avoid further weakness in the rupiah and may instead step up intervention to stabilise it, the brokerage added. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are down 10.6 basis points at 4.475% ** Top losers on the Singapore STI include: Sembcorp Industries Ltd down 1.9% and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust down 1.9% ** In the Philippines, top index losers are Bloomberry Resorts Corp down 5.7% and Robinsons Land Corp down 4.8% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0649 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan +0.09 -6.13 -1.25 0.76 China -0.05 +0.72 0.01 1.92 India -0.26 -2.26 -0.68 13.11 Indonesia -0.17 -3.31 -0.81 0.74 Malaysia -0.28 -4.72 0.63 -5.85 Philippines -0.24 -4.87 -1.59 -7.74 S.Korea -0.72 -5.37 -1.00 12.90 Singapore -0.13 -2.78 -0.89 9.86 Taiwan -0.18 +1.53 -0.59 20.75 Thailand -0.33 -8.80 -0.98 7.56 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE reached $16.5, pauses before breakout?

DOGE continued to move lower overnight. DOGE/USD likely to target $0.0875 next. Dogecoin price analysis predicts further downside over the next 24 hours as bears pushed the market towards $0.165 support. Therefore, we expect DOGE/USD to break lower and start heading towards the next major support around $0.0875. The crypto...
Currencieszycrypto.com

Why the Craze for Central Bank Digital Currencies is Alarming for the General Cryptocurrency Market

Over the years, central banks have been dropping hints about making their own digital currencies. The updates have come not long after independent digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum were tagged threats by the governments of these countries; some of which include China and India, and more recently, the U.S government has sparked conversations on a possible digital currency.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Analyst claims this is the way you can retire early thanks to Bitcoin, cryptos

It’s no surprise that anyone would want to escape the rat race or maybe retire early. No, no advertisements here promoting insurance companies with their schemes and returns as in the traditional finance world. But, how about retiring early using cryptocurrencies? While the cumulative crypto-market capitalization, at press time, stood at $1.29T, given the current headwinds in the market, is it even feasible?
Marketsambcrypto.com

‘Bitcoin is dropping like a stone, but wait till….’

Bitcoin, the world’s leading cryptocurrency, is currently noting a major correction in its price trajectory following a mini-crash last week. At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading around the $31.62k-mark, having fallen by 1.2% in the last 24 hours. The question is, will it continue to plummet on the...
Currenciesinvesting.com

Bitcoin supply shock is coming, says multi-billion investment manager

A Bitcoin supply shock may be around the corner, according to Troy Gayeski, a co-chief investment officer and senior portfolio manager at SkyBridge Capital. Gayeski told Bloomberg on Monday that on-chain signals suggest that Bitcoin “hodlers” have resumed accumulation with the intention of holding the flagship currency for a long period. He opined that these proponents of Bitcoin are gobbling the asset from speculators who got into the market at peak prices. According to him:
Stocksinsidebitcoins.com

Binance Coin Price Drops 4% to $306.71 – How to Buy BNB

Binance Coin, which currently ranks fourth in terms of market capitalization, is one of the most utilized tokens in the crypto space, given that it powers the Binance ecosystem, including Binance Smart Chain and Binance Exchange. The token has found a solid space in the crypto sector because of its adoption, and its popularity has also grown.
MarketsCoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Holds Above $30K but Price Chart Looks ‘Ugly’

Also, Circle might be an attractive "starter stock for the cautious" when it goes public, according to one analyst. “Bitcoin’s chart looks really ugly at the moment,” Greenspan wrote in his newsletter. “The downward slope that has materialized over the last few days gives the appearance that gravitational forces are calling for a retest of the red-line support at $20,000, the previous all-time high. In technical terms, this is known as capitulation.”
MarketsFXStreet.com

Bank of America joins the Bitcoin craze by offering BTC futures trading

Bank of America has approved Bitcoin futures trading for select clients. The US bank initially had a conservative approach, now plans to use Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) futures based on sources. Investment banks are reportedly offering crypto products as an investment to clients as Goldman Sachs relaunches its crypto trading...
Marketsu.today

Guggenheim’s Scott Minerd on Bitcoin: "$30,000 May Soon Fail"

In a recent tweet, Scott Minerd, chief investment officer at investment firm Guggenheim Partners, has opined that Bitcoin’s pivotal support level at around $30,000 “may soon fail.”. He believes that it keeps becoming weaker with each new test. Ads. Earlier today, Bitcoin dropped as low as $31,012 on the Bitstamp...
Marketsambcrypto.com

A trend reversal for Bitcoin will be inevitable if…

The volatility squeeze on Bitcoin’s charts has kept the market’s largest cryptocurrency in the news of late. Over the last 24 hours, however, another key metric flashed something intriguing. Possibly, Bitcoin’s price could substantially change its course over the next few weeks. Bitcoin, at the time of writing, was trading...

Comments / 0

Community Policy