Louisiana’s Sen. John Kennedy Condemns Critical Race Theory, Calls Backers ‘Marxists’

Mike Mariana's letter to the editor shows just how far the Republican Party has gone toward fascism. U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy of Baton Rouge did not take an oath to the Republican Party; he took an oath to the Constitution of the United States, and kudos to him for having the courage to uphold that oath. It seems to be a fact that our other Republican members of Congress have totally forgotten about their oath to the Constitution and have moved to a place where loyalty to "The Party" is more important than loyalty to the Constitution.