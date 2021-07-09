GTA Online Freemode Events and Challenges - what are they and how to start them

GTA Online Freemode Events and Challenges are tasks that pop up at regular intervals while you're in freemode, and provide various activities to take part in without having to go through any matchmaking lobbies or loading screens first. They've been available in GTA Online for a number of years, but new items have gradually been added over time to build up the roster into the wide selection we have available today. There's never been a better time to try them out, as there are triple rewards available until July 19 for taking part, so here's everything you need to know about the GTA Online Freemode Events and Challenges.