Storm water management, culvert capacity and flooding took center stage once more at the South Russell Village Council meeting July 12. Several residents requested permission to state their case again, particularly in the Country Estates and Preserve of Chagrin area. Residents like Doug Meil came prepared with a slide presentation of the water story in his backyard and beyond. His neighbor, Eric Doland, was on hand and in some of the many photos presented outlining the perpetual problems with standing and running water. Complaints and dissatisfaction were launched at Mayor Bill Koons, claiming he has not been impartial in the...