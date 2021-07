Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has an important goal for the 2021-22 season. Herro, who will be preparing for his third NBA season, is aiming to improve his overall strength. “I think this summer is a huge summer for me,” he said. “I’m excited. It’s my first real offseason where I’m able to focus on different things that I want to work on. And I think one is definitely to get stronger, with my foundation, whether it’s my legs, and just my upper body, and just being able to come into more of an NBA body and really put some weight on.”