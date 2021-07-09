CISA publishes malware analysis report and updates alert on DarkSide ransomware
CISA has published a new Malware Analysis Report (MAR) on DarkSide Ransomware and updated Alert AA21-131A: DarkSide Ransomware: Best Practices for Preventing Business Disruption from Ransomware Attacks, originally released May 11, 2021. This update adds indicators of compromise associated with a DarkSide ransomware variant that executes a dynamic-link library used to delete Volume Shadow copies available on the system.www.securitymagazine.com
