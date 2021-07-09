CISA publishes malware analysis report and updates alert on DarkSide ransomware

Android has become the most popular mobile operating system. Correspondingly, an increasing number of Android malware has been developed and spread to steal users' private information. There exists one type of malware whose benign behaviors are developed to camouflage malicious behaviors. The malicious component occupies a small part of the entire code of the application (app for short), and the malicious part is strongly coupled with the benign part. In this case, the malware may cause false negatives when malware detectors extract features from the entire apps to conduct classification because the malicious features of these apps may be hidden among benign features. Moreover, some previous work aims to divide the entire app into several parts to discover the malicious part. However, the premise of these methods to commence app partition is that the connections between the normal part and the malicious part are weak.