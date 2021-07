Nearly 50 years ago, Ray Kopczynski fell in love. Twice. Pretty much simultaneously. The Albany man kept both loves all through the ensuing decades, and both are still going strong. Yes, they know about each other. In fact, the first has encouraged the second to this day. And even though only the second one is going with Kopczynski on a "bucket list" trip to New York this month, the first isn't even jealous.