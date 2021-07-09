Hunt: Showdown Reveals DeSalle Map
Very interesting new map. It may be time to load up and jump back in the game. Crytek is delighted to announce that Hunt: Showdown players can set their sights on a range of new experiences and challenges as a new map called “DeSalle” comes to the game’s PC test servers today. DeSalle will launch on live servers for PC, PlayStation®4 and Xbox One later this summer. The new map will be the first to launch for Hunt: Showdown in three years and expands the roster of the game’s maps to three, joining Still Water Bayou and Lawson Delta as settings for the game’s high risk, high reward competitive match-based gameplay.sknr.net
