Video Games

Hunt: Showdown Reveals DeSalle Map

By About SKNR.net
Gareth
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVery interesting new map. It may be time to load up and jump back in the game. Crytek is delighted to announce that Hunt: Showdown players can set their sights on a range of new experiences and challenges as a new map called “DeSalle” comes to the game’s PC test servers today. DeSalle will launch on live servers for PC, PlayStation®4 and Xbox One later this summer. The new map will be the first to launch for Hunt: Showdown in three years and expands the roster of the game’s maps to three, joining Still Water Bayou and Lawson Delta as settings for the game’s high risk, high reward competitive match-based gameplay.

Video Gamesdbltap.com

Overwatch Haroeris Ana Skin Revealed for OWL Summer Showdown

Blizzard Entertainment revealed the Haroeris Ana skin as a commemoration of the Overwatch League’s Summer Showdown tournament. From July 15-17, the top two teams of the East and West region will take part in the Summer Showdown tournament. The four teams in total have yet to be decided as each region still has qualifiers to go through; qualifiers begin on July 11.
Video GamesComicBook

Battlefield 2042 Leaker Reveals Returning Maps

A notable Battlefield 2042 leaker has revealed that a number of popular maps from previous games in the series should be coming to the new installment when it releases later this year. Specifically, these maps are said to be part of a new game mode that developer DICE hasn't fully revealed just yet. And while those details will surely be coming at a later date, we now know which maps, in particular, could be in the mix.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Hunt: Showdown Launches New Map Onto PC Test Servers Today

Crytek revealed today that they have launched a brand new map for Hunt: Showdown onto their PC test servers. The map is called DeSalle, and it will present a new range of challenges and experiences for you in case you feel like going down a decaying property with a number of things to find inside and out. Right now the test version is there to make sure it's in proper working order, as it will officially launch on live servers for PC, PS4, and Xbox One later this summer. This particular map will be the first one to be launched for the game in three years and is designed to expand the roster of the game's maps to three, as it will be joining Still Water Bayou and Lawson Delta. You can read more about the map below and check out the trailer for it as well.
Video GamesComicBook

Apex Legends Reveals Thrillseekers Event, New Arenas Map, and Skins

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has announced a brand-new event called Thrillseekers which will feature a new Arenas map, weekly rewards, and a bunch of new cosmetics. While the cosmetics and various rewards will certainly be appreciated by players, it is the new Arenas map, Overflow, that is the most exciting aspect of the event by far. Arenas, a new permanent mode added during the latest season, features a 3v3 team battle on a smaller map sectioned out from the normal maps and has proven to be fairly popular. The Thrillseekers event is set to begin July 13th and run through August 3rd.
Video Gameswccftech.com

PUBG’s New Taego Map Gets an Exact Launch Date, Marvel’s Eternals’ Don Lee Collab Revealed

It’s been some time since PUBG got an all-new map, and even longer since it got the kind of super large-scale map the game originally made its name with. Well, that changes this week, as the game’s long-teased 8x8 km Taego map finally arrives. In addition to a variety of new sights and sounds, the Korean-set map will also introduce a second-chance system similar to Call of Duty: Warzone’s Gulag. Check out a quick trailer and description for Taego, below.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Hunt: Showdown Adds Shrek’s Home Into The Game

There’s plenty of cooperative games out there but if you missed out on Hunt: Showdown from when it first released then there might be a new reason to check it out. With that said, if you haven’t logged on to play the game then there’s also a strange little addition for you to check out as well. It looks like the developers decided to add Shrek’s home into the game. That’s right, the iconic Shrek home from the animated children’s film.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Shrek Invades Hunt: Showdown With His House Found In New Map

Shrek has found a way to invade the world of Hunt: Showdown. While the green man himself is suspiciously missing, his home in the swamps can be seen with new DLC that has dropped for the first-person shooter. For once, the Shrek universe isn't colliding with a game due to mods, but if this inclusion feels random - it really shouldn't. Hunt: Showdown has all sorts of mythical entities, and Shrek's home has witnessed more than a few fairy tales.
Video GamesCollider

'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War' Trailer Reveals New, Zombie-Infested Mauer Der Toten Map

The dead have risen and overrun the streets of Berlin once again! The newest map for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Mauer Der Toten, has officially been revealed in a beautiful trailer that blends cinematics with gameplay. While the city is teeming with zombies, players have plenty of options when it comes to engaging the advancing hordes. From battles atop rooftops with ziplines for quick escapes to intense fights in an underground subway amidst an operating train, you and your fellow Requiem Agents will have to work together to stop the army of dead.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Samurai Multiplayer Title ‘Hanako: Honor & Blade’ Reveals September Release Date and Final Area Map in New Trailer

Developer +Mpact Games has announced that their online multiplayer title, Hanako: Honor & Blade, will be releasing on PC via Steam in September. This game takes place in Feudal Japan, with 24 players all choosing their own distinctive classes. Ranging from archers to ninjas to swordsmen, there is a great variety of playstyles to employ across these immersive areas.
Video GamesGamespot

Hunt: Showdown's New Map Includes Shrek's House And Smash Mouth Toilet

Hunt: Showdown has no shortage of creepy locations and terrifying beasts, but its new DeSalle map is home to the game's most fearsome creature yet: a surly green ogre with a very fake Scottish accent. Redditor zzilla8 spotted Shrek's signature shack in Hunt: Showdown's new bayou level, roughly in the bottom-left part of the map.

