Hunt: Showdown Reveals DeSalle Map

Crytek revealed today that they have launched a brand new map for Hunt: Showdown onto their PC test servers. The map is called DeSalle, and it will present a new range of challenges and experiences for you in case you feel like going down a decaying property with a number of things to find inside and out. Right now the test version is there to make sure it's in proper working order, as it will officially launch on live servers for PC, PS4, and Xbox One later this summer. This particular map will be the first one to be launched for the game in three years and is designed to expand the roster of the game's maps to three, as it will be joining Still Water Bayou and Lawson Delta. You can read more about the map below and check out the trailer for it as well.