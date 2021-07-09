GAD creates carved-out spaces for spa hotel on an abandoned quarry in Cappadocia, Turkey

Cappadocia travel guide to help you have an idea with your next journey to this paradise-like city in central Turkey. Fascinated by the beauty of rock formations? Then Cappadocia in Turkey is the place you should be. This region in central Turkey is blessed with an abundance of magnificent rock formations that are truly unique and picturesque. Since it is also one of Turkey’s tourist destinations, you will be able to learn more about this place’s history and interesting facts. If you want to witness the beautiful landscape of Cappadocia, Turkey then read more about this travel guide that we made for you.