All Of The Best – And Most Glamorous – Beauty Looks At Cannes Film Festival

Ah, Cannes. The glittering film festival peaks our interest every year as actors and models flock to the French seaside town. Since so many of us have been void of this kind of glamour for over a year, isn’t it simply wonderful to live vicariously through the celebrities that grace the red carpet there? While the outfits are one thing, the beauty looks have also been impeccable and leave us all with food for thought as we approach freedom day. Whether it’s that grey hair that is everywhere courtesy of Andie MacDowell and co, Jessica Chastain’s show-stopping red lip or Jodie Turner-Smith’s elegant updos, here British Vogue takes a look at the best and most beautiful hair and make-up at Cannes.