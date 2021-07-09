Atlantic City Jam Fest: Quadir Copeland talks schools involved

The UNC Basketball recruiting board for the 2022 class is starting to take shape a bit more as Hubert Davis and his staff are identifying their top targets. UNC is off to a great start with three players committed, landing those verbals from five-star center Jalen Washington, four-star guard Seth Trimble and three-star center Will Shaver. The class is currently No. 1 overall here in Mid-July but there is still a long ways to go before the 2022 cycle is wrapped up.