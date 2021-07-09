Cancel
Basketball

Atlantic City Jam Fest: Quadir Copeland talks schools involved

By Dushawn London
247Sports
247Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlantic City-- Class of 2022 point guard Quadir Copeland has been having a good summer with the NJ Scholars. Some of the top schools prioritizing the 6-foot-6 point guard came out to see him play at the Atlantic City Jam Fest. Assistant coaches from Miami and Maryland were in attendance to see Copeland play along with Syracuse head coach Jim Boheim and one of his assistants. As of now Copeland has no timetable for a decision.

