Obituaries

Doris Elaine Bolingbroke (nee Tidd)

Greater Milwaukee Today
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoris Elaine Bolingbroke (nee Tidd) Doris Elaine Bolingbroke (nee Tidd), age 92, passed away in her sleep early May 16, 2021. Doris is survived by her children, John (Joan) Bolingbroke of Houston, Texas, and Nance (Aaron) Horn of Dousman; her four grandchildren, Christy Bolingbroke of Akron, Ohio, John (Ania) Bolingbroke Jr. of Monroe, Connecticut, Allison (Nick) Rindt of New Berlin and Mindy Horn of Oconomowoc; and her four great-grandchildren, Ryker and Fiona Bolingbroke of Monroe, Connecticut, and Amie and Sam Rindt of New Berlin.

