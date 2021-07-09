VW Just Revealed Another Sexy Wagon We Can't Have in America

Ever since the new Ford Bronco made its debut, we’ve been waiting to see a side-by side comparison with the Jeep Wrangler, its biggest, and frankly only, direct competition. Now we finally finally have one, but the real question is: how does the new kid on the block stack up against the reigning king of the hill? That’s what Throttle House attempts to find out in their latest video as they put the two through a series of tests both on and off-road.