VW Just Revealed Another Sexy Wagon We Can't Have in America
VW, to a certain extent, has been bifurcating its global product lineup. While Europe gets some seriously cool cars, Americans have been relegated to the vehicles our market is craving — the Atlas, a sportier-looking Atlas, an Atlas sedan and an Atlas in miniature. Now Volkswagen just announced its latest piece of forbidden fruit that won't be coming Stateside for at least 25 years, the new Golf R Estate (er, wagon, to us Yanks).www.gearpatrol.com
Comments / 0