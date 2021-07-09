Cancel
VW Just Revealed Another Sexy Wagon We Can't Have in America

By Tyler Duffy
Gear Patrol
Cover picture for the articleVW, to a certain extent, has been bifurcating its global product lineup. While Europe gets some seriously cool cars, Americans have been relegated to the vehicles our market is craving — the Atlas, a sportier-looking Atlas, an Atlas sedan and an Atlas in miniature. Now Volkswagen just announced its latest piece of forbidden fruit that won't be coming Stateside for at least 25 years, the new Golf R Estate (er, wagon, to us Yanks).

