Melody is aiming high. Wharton, MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, Chicago Booth, and the London Business School are on her target list of business schools. With a 325 GRE score and a 3.6 GPA from UCLA in economics, the 26-year-old enterprise strategy consultant for Accenture has an impressive track record, with two promotions, increasing responsibility, and direct contact with CEO clients. Melody also is the recruiting and retention lead for her firm’s women’s employee initiative, a role that saw her lead a four-person team to design a new on-boarding framework for all Northern California Accenture.