Below Deck Mediterranean’s Courtney Veale Works Aboard Massive $740,000 per Week Mega Yacht Siren

Courtney Veale is already a breakout star on this season of Below Deck Mediterranean, and after our chat with her, it’s easy to see why. Here, the bubbly third stew talks about why she was skeptical of Chef Mat’s knee injury, that mega crush deckhand Zee had for her during the season, and why she’s feeling just a little bit nervous about all the twerking we’re about to see from her. Plus, what it was like to be a former Disneyland Paris princess and details on a recent charter she worked which included Magic Johnson and his friends as guests!