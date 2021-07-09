Cancel
Below Deck Mediterranean’s Courtney Veale Works Aboard Massive $740,000 per Week Mega Yacht Siren

By Gina Ragusa
Below Deck Mediterranean stew Courtney Veale offered a glimpse of her “office,” which is the 241.2-foot mega yacht, Siren. Veale posted a cool drone shot from the yacht which showed its massive expanse, docked near the breathtaking Croatian coastline. “The office/home,” she shared on Instagram. “Thanks for the vid, drone boy @callie-finley morris_ #motoryachtsiren #yachting #croatia #drone.”

