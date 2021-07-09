Do the Tantalizing Skills of Zach Collins Outweigh his Injury History?

The past two seasons have been difficult for Portland Trail Blazers big man Zach Collins. It isn’t an easy thing to come into the league as a lottery pick. Expectations are placed on you immediately. You might be labeled a project (which Collins was for the most part), but that doesn’t change the fact that a high draft pick was used on you. And if you’re on a team like the Blazers, you need to be able to contribute now because the window is small.