Evolving Beyond Being ‘The Leader’ To Real Leadership
Within the field of organizational studies, it seems well-settled that there is a difference between being a “manager” and a “leader.” Equally well-settled is the principle that some managers can and do evolve into leaders. But is there something beyond being a leader? Is there a general organizational role into which a leader can evolve? In this article, I will argue experientially that there is an affirmative answer to these questions. A leader can evolve from being the leader of a group to being a leader of the group. Stated differently, the organizational evolutionary state after “leader” is “leadership.”chiefexecutive.net
