Get a free burger if you share a surname with one of the England squad

Are you lucky enough to be gifted with one of the surnames that will go down in history this Sunday when England win* the Euros? (*This win may be subject to change.) If so, Byron is offering you a free burger all day on Monday July 12, which you can chow down on to either celebrate England’s triumph or use to console yourself that Italy have had the gall to beat us. All you need to do is bring your photo ID into a Byron restaurant to prove you really are called Sarah Trippier, Sophie Grealish or John Sancho, etc etc. Then, for your service to legendary surnames, you’ll be granted a burger of your choice.