Alpena, MI

East Tawas CSC Suspect Arrested Following Manhunt

By 9and10news Site Staff
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 9 days ago

A 32-year-old East Tawas man who had been evading arrest by hiding out on a beach in a desolate area near Alpena and kayaking north along the shoreline, was arrested Thursday on criminal sexual conduct charges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23lY0g_0as6ML2L00

The Huron Undercover Narcotics Team made the arrest following a multi-team effort that included assistance from unmanned aerial surveillance and canine teams.

On June 25, a trooper from the Michigan State Police West Branch Post was contacted by an officer from the East Tawas Police Department regarding a criminal sexual conduct investigation involving an 11-year-old female.

The victim alleged sexual abuse had been occurring since she was 9 years old. The suspect allegedly threatened to kill the victim if she told anyone about the abuse.

On June 28, the Iosco County Prosecutor issued a 21-count warrant charging the suspect with criminal sexual conduct first degree and a bevy of other offenses.

Numerous search warrants were generated, and using maps and advanced surveillance techniques, the suspect was located in the Alpena area, apparently on foot and making himself scarce.

HUNT was enlisted in tracking down the suspect. On Thursday, July 8, intelligence indicated that the suspect was on a beach in a desolate area near Alpena. The suspect was located hiding in a tent and arrested by HUNT members. The suspect had been making his way north along the shoreline using a kayak to evade arrest.

The Alpena County Sheriff’s Office’s Unmanned Aerial Surveillance and MSP Alpena Post Canine Team assisted HUNT in locating the suspect.

