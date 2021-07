After falling from $31,949 to $31,179, the Bitcoin price now manages to hold onto the critical support level of $31,000. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD is seen trading at $54,607 after soaring to $54,819 in the early hour of today’s trading. The first digital asset is also seen pulling back to where it is currently trading and could head downwards if the bears step back into the market. Meanwhile, the breaking of the crucial support could mean the resumption of the downtrend while the holding of the $31,000 support will mean the continuation of the range-bound movement. More so, the upside momentum may resume if buyers breach crucial resistance levels above $35,000.