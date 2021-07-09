Gadget Daddy: A challenging solitaire game supposedly loved by Winston Churchill

Winston Churchill, a best-selling novelist, once played checkers on the porch of an Upper Nyack store. Two years older than his British counterpart, Winston Spencer Churchill, he was such a popular local presence that Upper Nyack historian Winston Churchill Perry, Jr. and his father were named after him. The two Winston Churchills were born two years apart, met once, and had oddly similar life stories. Both had a lonely childhood, graduated from a tertiary military school, wrote novels and best-sellers, ran for political office, and were amateur painters. The future Prime Minister was so worried that people would confuse him with the American novelist that he wrote a letter in 1899 suggesting the novelist change his name. Now mostly forgotten and overshadowed by the British Prime Minister, the story of Winston Churchill is nonetheless a colorful one.