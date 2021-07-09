Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Google

Gadget Daddy: A challenging solitaire game supposedly loved by Winston Churchill

The Ledger
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Rumsfeld, who died last month at age 88, is best remembered for serving as secretary of defense under Gerald Ford (1975-77) and again under George W. Bush (2001-06). Lesser known fact: That made him both the youngest and the oldest person to hold that office. Even a lesser known...

www.theledger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George W Bush
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Donald Rumsfeld
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Gerald Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gadget#Fatherhood#English#Apple#Americans#Nato#Belgian#The Defense Department#Javelin#French#The Rumsfeld Foundation#Churchillian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
News Break
Card Game
News Break
Google
Related
Nyack, NYnyacknewsandviews.com

Nyack People & Places: When Winston Churchill Played Checkers in Nyack

Winston Churchill, a best-selling novelist, once played checkers on the porch of an Upper Nyack store. Two years older than his British counterpart, Winston Spencer Churchill, he was such a popular local presence that Upper Nyack historian Winston Churchill Perry, Jr. and his father were named after him. The two Winston Churchills were born two years apart, met once, and had oddly similar life stories. Both had a lonely childhood, graduated from a tertiary military school, wrote novels and best-sellers, ran for political office, and were amateur painters. The future Prime Minister was so worried that people would confuse him with the American novelist that he wrote a letter in 1899 suggesting the novelist change his name. Now mostly forgotten and overshadowed by the British Prime Minister, the story of Winston Churchill is nonetheless a colorful one.
Books & LiteratureWired

Robert Sheckley Was the Master of Dark, Funny Sci-Fi

Robert Sheckley, author of classic stories such as “Is That What People Do?” and “Can You Feel Anything When I Do This?” was one of the top sci-fi authors of the 1950s. Humor writer Tom Gerencer corresponded with Sheckley regularly for nearly a decade. “He was so open to talking...
TV & Videosshepherdexpress.com

Playbook for Tyrants on Netflix

“How to Become a Tyrant,” a Netflix original series, is a cheeky documentary on the characteristics of dictators. Cheeky because its tone is breezy and sarcastic, boiling down the pursuit and maintenance of absolute power to a make-believe “playbook” from which various dictators have learned their game for the past century.
Politicsnewspressnow.com

Democracy's 21st century arsenal

From the generals who led the struggle to our grandfathers who stormed the beaches, the exploits of the World War II generation won’t be forgotten. We know of their sacrifice and their bravery. But we are less familiar with the likes of Donald Nelson, Julius Krug or William Maxwell Aitken. Their accomplishments, while not quite the stuff of movies, were equally important to the allied victory in World War II.
Georgia Stateverywellfamily.com

Charles Name Meaning

If you're looking for a traditional, masculine name that seems to never go out of style, consider using the name Charles. The name Charles is derived from the Old English word “ceorl,” meaning “free man.” The word “ceorl” was used to distinguish a free person from a bondsman or slave (“thew”) and a noble person (“eorl”).
JapanCorbin Times Tribune

Today in History: July 17

"A strong, positive self-image is the best possible preparation for success." — Joyce Brothers. Today is SATURDAY, JULY 17, the 198th day of 2021. There are 167 days left in the year. HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY. On July 17, 1975, an Apollo spaceship docked with a Soyuz spacecraft in orbit in...
Books & Literaturetheohiostar.com

Newt Gingrich Commentary: The Mind of a Writer

The late Kurt Vonnegut had a simple yet profound approach to writing. “When I write,” he said, “I simply become what I seemingly must become.”. Stephen Hunter, another great American writer, has a similar approach to his craft today. His process isn’t so much about writing prose or creating plot or conducting research. What really matters, he says, is that the book becomes your life, always either on your mind or in your subconscious.
JapanSentinel-Echo

Today in History: July 17

"A strong, positive self-image is the best possible preparation for success." — Joyce Brothers. Today is SATURDAY, JULY 17, the 198th day of 2021. There are 167 days left in the year. HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY. On July 17, 1975, an Apollo spaceship docked with a Soyuz spacecraft in orbit in...
Books & Literaturetennesseestar.com

Newt Gingrich Commentary: The Mind of a Writer

The late Kurt Vonnegut had a simple yet profound approach to writing. “When I write,” he said, “I simply become what I seemingly must become.”. Stephen Hunter, another great American writer, has a similar approach to his craft today. His process isn’t so much about writing prose or creating plot or conducting research. What really matters, he says, is that the book becomes your life, always either on your mind or in your subconscious.

Comments / 0

Community Policy