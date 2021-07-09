Bluebird Bio To Resume Zynteglo Gene Therapy Marketing In Europe After Positive Recommendation From PRAC

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced an update on the Phase 3 CheckMate -651 trial comparing Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) to the EXTREME regimen (cetuximab, cisplatin/carboplatin and fluorouracil) as a first-line treatment in platinum-eligible patients with recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN). Although Opdivo plus Yervoy showed a clear, positive trend towards overall survival (OS) in patients whose tumors express PD-L1 with a combined positive score (CPS) â‰¥ 20, the study did not meet its primary endpoints. The safety profile of Opdivo and Yervoy in this trial was consistent with previously reported studies in solid tumors.