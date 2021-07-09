Cancel
Bluebird Bio To Resume Zynteglo Gene Therapy Marketing In Europe After Positive Recommendation From PRAC

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) has concluded that the benefit-risk of Bluebird Bio Inc's (NASDAQ: BLUE) Zynteglo (betibeglogene autotemcel gene therapy) remains favorable. Hence EMA is lifting the voluntary marketing suspension on Zynteglo indicated for patients with transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia. Since Zynteglo is manufactured using the same...

Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

#Gene Therapy#Prac#Ema#Bluebird Bio Inc#Lentiglobin
