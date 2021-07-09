Bluebird Bio To Resume Zynteglo Gene Therapy Marketing In Europe After Positive Recommendation From PRAC
European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) has concluded that the benefit-risk of Bluebird Bio Inc's (NASDAQ: BLUE) Zynteglo (betibeglogene autotemcel gene therapy) remains favorable. Hence EMA is lifting the voluntary marketing suspension on Zynteglo indicated for patients with transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia. Since Zynteglo is manufactured using the same...www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0