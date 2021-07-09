10531 Hamilton Rd, Henrico, VA 23060

Welcome to 10531 Hamilton Rd! This lovely home features over 1900 sq ft of living space with 4 bedrooms, formal dining, NO HOA located on a dead end st. close to 295. Upon entering the home you are greeted with hardwood floors leading into a formal dining room featuring chair rail molding making it perfect for hosting holiday and family dinners. The front living room can be used as a home office, media room or playroom allowing plenty of privacy. The spacious family room features hardwood floors, a wood burning brick fireplace and french doors to the back yard. Upon entering the kitchen you will notice tile floor, big picture window, pantry, stove with hood vent, dishwasher and separate microwave with tons of counterspace for preparing meals and plenty of cabinets for storage. Rounding out the first floor off of the kitchen is the laundry/mudroom with tile floors. Upstairs you find a very spacious primary bedroom with WIC, CF and private bath. There are 3 other generous sized bedrooms with CF, great closet space along with a full hall bath completing the upstairs. Outside in the backyard you will find a patio perfect for entertaining, beautiful flowers and room to relax and play!