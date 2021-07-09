Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henrico County, VA

10531 Hamilton Rd, Henrico, VA 23060

Richmond.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to 10531 Hamilton Rd! This lovely home features over 1900 sq ft of living space with 4 bedrooms, formal dining, NO HOA located on a dead end st. close to 295. Upon entering the home you are greeted with hardwood floors leading into a formal dining room featuring chair rail molding making it perfect for hosting holiday and family dinners. The front living room can be used as a home office, media room or playroom allowing plenty of privacy. The spacious family room features hardwood floors, a wood burning brick fireplace and french doors to the back yard. Upon entering the kitchen you will notice tile floor, big picture window, pantry, stove with hood vent, dishwasher and separate microwave with tons of counterspace for preparing meals and plenty of cabinets for storage. Rounding out the first floor off of the kitchen is the laundry/mudroom with tile floors. Upstairs you find a very spacious primary bedroom with WIC, CF and private bath. There are 3 other generous sized bedrooms with CF, great closet space along with a full hall bath completing the upstairs. Outside in the backyard you will find a patio perfect for entertaining, beautiful flowers and room to relax and play!

richmond.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henrico County, VA
Real Estate
Henrico County, VA
Business
County
Henrico County, VA
City
Henrico, VA
City
Hamilton, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Room#French#Wic#Cf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Haiti interim prime minister Joseph set to step down this week

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 19 (Reuters) - Claude Joseph, who has nominally led Haiti as acting prime minister since the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, will hand power to a challenger backed by the international community possibly as soon as Tuesday, a Haitian official said. The announcement appears to end...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Canada to let vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9

TORONTO (AP) — Canada announced Monday it will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7. Canadian officials said the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of Aug. 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.
TennisPosted by
The Hill

Alternate on US women's gymnastics team tests positive for COVID-19, Olympic officials confirm

An alternate on the U.S. women’s gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19, days before the Olympics are set to begin in Tokyo. “The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority… We can confirm that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for COVID-19,” the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee told USA Today Sports in a statement on Monday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy