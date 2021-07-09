Tom Hanks’ 10 best movies ranked

We could spend hours explaining why Tracee Ellis Ross is the ultimate comedy (and fashion) queen. For one, her portrayal of Bow Johnson on Black-ish is delightfully funny and her Instagram page is filled with content that will make anyone cackle. But delivering big laughs isn’t all that Ross is known for in Hollywood. If you take a closer look at the actress’s roles, you’ll notice that she typically veers towards more complex characters that challenge gender stereotypes, which we’ve always found to be incredibly refreshing. Not only that, but Ross has also proven that she has incredible range (three words: Black-ish season four). So, to honor the actress, we ranked some of her best movie and TV roles to date.