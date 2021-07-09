Scrap tires and alcoholic bingo: The Ohio budget’s most obscure items

More than 100 people in Ohio are accused of illegally registering to vote and casting ballots during the 2020 election cycle, Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Monday. LaRose acknowledged some of these cases involve “honest mistakes” and reflect only a small portion of the millions of ballots cast here in 2020. Though he touted Ohio’s election system as secure, the secretary called for improvements he said would prevent these illegal ballots from being cast in the future.