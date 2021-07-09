Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Scrap tires and alcoholic bingo: The Ohio budget’s most obscure items

By Tyler Buchanan, Ohio Capital Journal
Posted by 
TiffinOhio.net
TiffinOhio.net
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The new state budget allocates billions of dollars to necessary public services, but you have to flip to page 1,326 to find the part about buying to-go cocktails. Tucked between groundbreaking investments in broadband internet and children’s services, this provision lets Ohioans purchase drinks for “off-premises consumption,” so long as the drink is not any more alcoholic than what is normally served there.

go.tiffinohio.net

Comments / 9

TiffinOhio.net

TiffinOhio.net

Tiffin, OH
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

TiffinOhio.net is the premier source for news, politics, sports, events, and more in the Tiffin & Northwest Ohio area.

 https://go.tiffinohio.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bingo#Tires#Alcoholic#Ohioans#State Library Board#Natural Resources#Barber Board#Ohio Commission#Ohio History Connection#Department Of Taxation#Department Of Agriculture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Taxation
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
TiffinOhio.net

Some voter education programs may be in jeopardy due to new Ohio law

With Ohio searching for more poll workers during the pandemic last year, Secretary of State Frank LaRose had to get creative. Ohioans needed their hair cut after being indoors for months. And, perhaps just as much, they wanted to go out again for drinks. So LaRose announced two new programs meant to spur voter registration and poll worker recruitment.
Ohio StatePosted by
TiffinOhio.net

New data: Fatal overdoses jumped 22% in Ohio last year

At least 5,215 Ohioans fatally overdosed on drugs last year according to new government data, a nearly 22% increase over 2019 numbers. The data, released Wednesday by the National Center for Health Statistics, shows the Ohio uptick was more modest than the national rate. More than 93,000 Americans fatally overdosed in 2020, a staggering total amounting to a 29% increase from the year prior.
Ohio StatePosted by
TiffinOhio.net

LaRose: 104 illegally registered to vote in Ohio, 13 voted in 2020

More than 100 people in Ohio are accused of illegally registering to vote and casting ballots during the 2020 election cycle, Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Monday. LaRose acknowledged some of these cases involve “honest mistakes” and reflect only a small portion of the millions of ballots cast here in 2020. Though he touted Ohio’s election system as secure, the secretary called for improvements he said would prevent these illegal ballots from being cast in the future.
Ohio StatePosted by
TiffinOhio.net

Report: White men earn more in Ohio than any other demographic

A new report released this week shows a striking disparity between the earnings of white men in Ohio compared to other men, women and people of color. In 2019, the average non-white male in Ohio made about 20% less than the average white male. Meanwhile, the average white woman made almost one-third less, according to an analysis of U.S. Census Community Survey data conducted by Scioto Analysis, a Columbus-based economics and public policy firm.
Tiffin, OHPosted by
TiffinOhio.net

TSEP’s Nick Dutro earns prestigious economic development credential

Tiffin, Ohio — Michael Loges, President of the Ohio Economic Development Association, announced that Nick Dutro, Economic Development Manager for the Tiffin Seneca Economic Partnership, has been awarded the Ohio Certified Economic Developer (OhioCED) credential. “The OhioCED professional credential attests the depth and breadth of an economic development professional’s knowledge...
Tiffin, OHPosted by
TiffinOhio.net

Tiffin Farmers Co-op expands with drive thru

Tiffin, Ohio — Tiffin Farmer’s Co-op Inc. has announced today an expansion of their operations to add a drive thru, open during normal business hours, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday. The project started in March 2021 and was recently completed. Through the service, customers...

Comments / 9

Community Policy