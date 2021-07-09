What Does The Future Hold For Nick Chubb in 2021?

Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns are heading into what many are expecting to be a big season in 2021. After making the playoffs and knocking off the AFC North division rival Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round, the Browns are hoping to take the next step. They want to be not only a playoff contender, but a Super Bowl contender. Looking at the current roster for the Browns, they improved in the offseason. Offensively, the team has to be happy with what they have put together. Baker Mayfield needs to be more consistent, but they have a star-studded group.