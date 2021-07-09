Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

What Does The Future Hold For Nick Chubb in 2021?

By Sujeet
neosportsinsiders.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns are heading into what many are expecting to be a big season in 2021. After making the playoffs and knocking off the AFC North division rival Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round, the Browns are hoping to take the next step. They want to be not only a playoff contender, but a Super Bowl contender. Looking at the current roster for the Browns, they improved in the offseason. Offensively, the team has to be happy with what they have put together. Baker Mayfield needs to be more consistent, but they have a star-studded group.

www.neosportsinsiders.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#Afc North#Espn#Betting Co Uk#Cowboys#Football Outsiders#Defense#Dyar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be competing in the Tokyo Olympics, where she was expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news through her own social media on Sunday, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. This would have been Gauff’s first Olympic appearance after a series of notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Facebook says it should not be blamed for U.S. failing to meet vaccine goals

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - Facebook on Saturday defended itself against U.S. President Joe Biden's assertion that the social media platform is "killing people" by allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to proliferate, saying the facts tell a different story. "The data shows that 85% of Facebook users in the US...
GolfPosted by
CNN

Collin Morikawa makes history with Open win after dramatic final round

(CNN) — Collin Morikawa won the Open golf tournament on Sunday, finishing two shots ahead of Jordan Spieth. The 24-year-old came into the final day of the major a shot behind Louis Oosthuizen, but a run of three straight birdies on the back nine helped propel the American past the South African, who had topped the leaderboard over the tournament's previous three days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy