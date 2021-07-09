Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

How Ferrari's EV Future Could Lead To $350 Per Share: Analyst

By Nikhil Dayal
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas released a note on Wednesday detailing how electric vehicles could drive Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) shares to $350. The Ferrari Analyst: Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on Ferrari with a $265 price target. The Ferrari Takeaways: Valuing all parts of the business, less EV opportunities,...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
57K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferrari N V#Car Manufacturing#Ev#Ferrari N V#The Ferrari Takeaways
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
News Break
Ferrari
Related
EconomyInvestopedia

Musk Provides Tesla (TSLA) Cybertruck Design Updates

Tesla, Inc.'s (TSLA) colorful CEO Elon Musk has provided updates on the company’s Cybertruck, launched with a splash in 2019, and suggested that it could end up becoming a flop in the market. On Twitter, Musk's favorite social media platform, the CEO wrote that the car's doors would not have...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Rivian EV Maker Delays Production of First Two Models

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report -backed electric vehicle company Rivian Automotive announced that it will delay the deliveries of its debut R1T pickup to September after originally planning to debut this month. The company also moved the production debut of its R1S electric SUV, the startup's second planned model, to...
EconomyCleanTechnica

What Surprises Can We Expect From Tesla’s Cybertruck?

Will the production version of the Tesla Cybertruck be identical to what we witnessed during Tesla’s glass-shattering launch event in 2019? Absolutely not. There are plenty of updates we can expect transitioning from prototype to a production-ready pickup. And it appears there are several in the works. Tesla CEO Elon...
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Why Investors Shouldn't Sell General Motors Stock

Following reports of two vehicles catching fire, General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) told owners of its 2017 to 2019 Bolt electric vehicles they should refrain from parking inside or charging their vehicles unattended overnight. The news regarding the vehicle fires is not a reason to sell the stock, tradinganalysis.com CEO Todd...
Businessfordauthority.com

Spanish EV Investment Could Bolster Ford’s European Ambitions

The European Union has been very open about its desire to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, a goal that may also prompt it to require that new vehicles produce zero emissions by 2035, as Ford Authority reported earlier today. Now, a large portion of EU recovery funds – 4.3 billion euros ($5.1 billion USD) – will reportedly go toward a Spanish EV investment that aims to ramp up electric vehicle and battery production in the country, according to Reuters.
BusinessPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Can Ferrari’s New CEO Lead the Prancing Horse to Electrified Glory?

Ferrari has long staked its reputation on its high-performance models. The brand’s supercar lineup never disappoints, with powerful engines capable of extreme speeds and exhilarating performance. But as the auto industry shifts to electric, some observers believe Ferrari has fallen behind. However, the Italian automaker’s recent announcement of a new tech-savvy CEO and first plug-in hybrid vehicle could signal renewed glory for the Prancing Horse.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 494,066 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 494,066 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lazard were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
CarsEngadget

Aston Martin's Valhalla hybrid supercar hints at its EV future

McLaren isn't the only British supercar maker that can build a searingly fast hybrid. Aston Martin has introduced a Valhalla supercar that mates a 740HP, AMG-made 4.0-liter V8 with a 201HP dual electric motor system to produce top-tier performance while cutting emissions. The two-door can reach 62MPH in just 2.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 217MPH, but you can also drive a modest 9 miles in pure EV mode if you can live with an 80MPH top speed.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

EVgo Acquires e-Mobility Software Company Recargo For $25M

Fast charging provider for electric vehicles EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) has acquired Recargo, an e-mobility software company, in an all-cash deal for $25 million. The transaction will combine EVgo’s national public fast-charging infrastructure and Recargo’s leadership in EV innovation on app development, market research, data licensing, reporting, and advertising. “Recargo’s...
Aerospace & DefenseBenzinga

Virgin Galactic Options Traders See The Stock Crashing Further

Last week, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc’s (NYSE: SPCE) stock reached toward the stars in anticipation of Sir Richard Branson riding aboard Unity 22 to the edge of the atmosphere. The hype over the successful test flight quickly diminished on Monday after the space tourism company used its elevated stock price to file a $500 million shelf offering of common stock.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Key Levels On AMC's Stock Chart That Could Hint To Where It's Headed

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares traded lower Wednesday on continued momentum as retail traders moved the stock. Over the past five sessions, AMC's stock has moved from the $49.40 level to its most recent close of $33.43. Below is a technical look at the stock. AMC Entertainment Holdings Daily...
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

What Happens if the Dealership Doesn’t Pay off the Car You Traded In?

When shopping for your next at the dealership, the salesperson may offer to discount the car that you’re buying if you trade in your current car. They may even strike up a good deal that you can’t refuse. But when it’s all said and done, you might want to make sure that your trade-in gets paid off if there’s still a loan attached to it. If the dealership doesn’t pay it off, then you could end up in deep water.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Decreases By 61.4%

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the June 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 6,800 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASC. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 6,100 ($79.70).

Comments / 0

Community Policy