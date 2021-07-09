How Ferrari's EV Future Could Lead To $350 Per Share: Analyst

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASC. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 6,100 ($79.70).
