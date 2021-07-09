Cancel
Religion

Pope to deliver Sunday prayer from Rome hospital following surgery

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E55UM_0as6K9SS00
© Getty Images

The Vatican announced on Friday that Pope Francis will deliver Sunday prayer from the Italian hospital he has been staying in following a surgery on his large intestine.

Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See press office, said the Sunday Angelus prayer would be done from the tenth floor of A. Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome.

According to The Associated Press, St. John Paul II also delivered the Angelus prayer when he stayed at the hospital.

Rhe Pope’s temperature returned to normal following a slight fever he experienced on Wednesday, the wire service reported.

Bruni stated that the Pope has sustained “normal clinical progress” following his surgery and said he was eating regularly and was being treated as scheduled.

“He walked in the corridor and resumed his work, alternating it with moments of reading texts. In the afternoon, he celebrated Holy Mass in the chapel of his private apartment, attended by all those assisting him during his hospitalisation,” Bruni said in a statement.

“The Holy Father gives thanks for the many messages of affection and closeness that he receives daily and asks that we continue to pray for him,” Bruni added.

The Pope was taken for a surgery to remove the left side of his colon on Sunday due to a narrowing of his large intestine. According to the AP, the narrowing was caused by inflammation and scarring, and there was no sign of cancer in the tissue.

The AP reports that Francis is scheduled to remain in the hospital through the rest of the week.

The Hill

The Hill

