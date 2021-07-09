Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Pentagon spokesperson concedes 'deteriorating security situation' in Afghanistan

By Rebecca Kheel
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vm7py_0as6Jdh600
© Getty Images

The Pentagon’s top spokesperson on Friday acknowledged a “deteriorating security situation” in Afghanistan amid claims from the Taliban that the insurgent group now controls a large majority of the country.

“What we have seen is a deteriorating security situation on the ground, no question about that, that the Taliban continues to take district centers,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in an interview with CNN on Friday morning. “We are seeing them continue to advance on district centers around the country, and it is concerning.”

Kirby’s comment came after the Taliban claimed to now control 85 percent of Afghanistan.

The assertion was made by a Taliban negotiator during a news conference in Moscow, where a senior Taliban delegation was visiting this week to offer reassurances the insurgents’ recent gains will not threaten Russia or its Central Asian allies.

Kirby told CNN he was “not in a position to quantify or to validate” the Taliban’s claims on how much territory it controls.

“Claiming territory or claiming ground doesn't mean you can sustain that or keep it over time,” Kirby added.

According to Long War Journal, which is maintained by Bill Roggio of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, the Taliban controlled 204 of 398 districts, or just over half, as of Monday. The Taliban is contesting another 124 districts, according to the tracker.

Over the last week, the Taliban has been consolidating gains in the north of Afghanistan, including taking control of border crossings with Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Turkmenistan. Amid the Taliban onslaught, hundreds of Afghan soldiers have reportedly fled into those neighboring countries.

On Thursday, President Biden forcefully defended his decision to withdraw U.S troops from the region as headlines about Taliban gains racked up and the United States nears its final exit from the country after 20 years.

In an address from the East Room, Biden rejected assessments that it’s “inevitable” the Taliban take over after the withdrawal, adding that it is now up to the Afghans to defend their country.

On Friday, Kirby backed up Biden.

“Nobody can say with certainty, but I think the president's right that it's not a foregone conclusion, and nobody should think it's a foregone conclusion, that the Taliban are just going to swiftly take over the whole country,” Kirby said on CNN. “It doesn't have to be that way.”

He also reiterated that the United States will continue to support Afghan forces financially, as well as helping maintain Afghan aircraft from outside the country. But he also echoed Biden in saying it is time for the Afghan forces to step up.

“We're giving them another 30-plus Black Hawk helicopters here, two coming this month, as well as other strike aircraft. They've got modern weaponry. They've had training and the ability to be in the field with American forces much over the last 20 years,” Kirby said. “They've got the capacity. They've got the capability. Now it's time to have that will.”

Comments / 3

The Hill

The Hill

272K+
Followers
28K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Pentagon#Iran#Russia#Cnn#Central Asian#Long War Journal#Afghans#Black Hawk#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Military
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Analysis: How Afghan war showed limits of US military power

WASHINGTON (AP) — It took only two months for U.S. invaders to topple the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2001, a seemingly tidy success against a government that had given refuge to 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden. Twenty years later, the United States is withdrawing — visions of victory long vanished and an ascendant Taliban arguably within reach of restoring their rule.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Afghan, Taliban officials meet in Qatar amid US troop withdrawal

Taliban officials and Afghan politicians met in Qatar on Saturday amid calls for peace by both sides following continued fighting in the region, Reuters reported. "Let's ... take important steps to continue the peace process, to prevent the killing of the people," said Abdullah Abdullah, head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, according to Reuters.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

How US withdrawal from Afghanistan will undermine Russia's efforts to dominate Eurasia

Most of those decrying the imminent termination of America’s military mission in Afghanistan tend to do so in terms of the logic of liberal internationalism. According to this logic, the end of the Cold War created a new international order defined by unipolarity (with the United States as the sole superpower) and the ascendancy of an essentially liberal set of norms, rules and institutions that it was believed would deliver both perpetual peace and universal prosperity.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Associated Press

Russia: Afghan instability heightens with hasty US retreat

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan (AP) — America’s hasty retreat from Afghanistan has destabilized the region and worsened the terrorist threat, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a conference of world powers and Afghanistan’s neighbors Friday as they sought a common path toward resolving the country’s escalating violence. Participants gathering in the Uzbek...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan withdraws ambassador, diplomats from Islamabad

KABUL, July 18 (Reuters) - Afghanistan has withdrawn its ambassador and diplomats from Pakistan's capital following the kidnapping of the ambassador's daughter, the Afghan foreign ministry said on Sunday, a new blow to relations at a sensitive time for the Afghan peace process. The daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

France urges citizens to leave Afghanistan over security concerns

France has joined a list of countries urging their citizens to leave Afghanistan due to security concerns. “The government will set up a special flight on the morning of July 17, from Kabul, to allow the entire French community to return to France,” the France embassy to Afghanistan said in the statement.
Birmingham Star

Afghan govt, Taliban agree to expedite peace efforts

Doha [Qatar], July 19 (ANI): The Afghan government and Taliban have agreed to expedite the efforts to restore peace in Afghanistan and continue high-level talks. The two sides issued a joint statement following the two-day talks in Doha as violence rages in Afghanistan, ToloNews reported. However, the two sides fell...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Defense: Top US commander in Afghanistan departs | US sends delegation to Haiti after request for troops | Senate Dems propose $1.3B for Pentagon in Capitol security bill

Happy Monday and welcome to Overnight Defense. I'm Rebecca Kheel, and here's your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. CLICK HERE to subscribe to the newsletter. THE TOPLINE: The United States hit one of its last major milestones in its Afghanistan withdrawal...
Militaryaccesswdun.com

Afghan forces battle Taliban at border post with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghan government forces battled Friday to retake a border crossing with Pakistan from Taliban insurgents, and the Reuters news agency said one of its photographers was killed in the area. The Taliban had overrun the Spin Boldak crossing earlier in the week. On Friday, witnesses on the...

Comments / 3

Community Policy