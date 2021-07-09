Obituary – Elizabeth M. Sorah

Elizabeth M. “Liz” Sorah, of Richmond, Va., passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Rossie E. and Bertha Moore of Richmond; her husband of 32 years, Major J. Sorah; and her sister, Frances of Franklin, N.Y.; and brother, Rossie E., Jr. of Arvada, Col.

She loved nothing more than being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and is survived by her children, Bob Sorah (Jane), Beth Sorah, David Sorah (Sharon), Janet Sorah, Cliff Sorah (Kathy) and Carol Clark; her grandchildren, Sean Clevenger (Tracey), Jonathan Sorah (Cary), Peyton Sorah (Johnny), Madison McDonald (Cullen), Clay Sorah (Alivia), Alex Clark and Taylor Clark; and her great-grandchildren, Everett Sorah, Owen Sorah, Camryn Clevenger, Ashton Clevenger and Hailey Clevenger. She is also survived by a number of beloved extended family members.

Elizabeth grew up in Richmond and attended John Marshall High School. After her graduation, she attended the Medical College of Virginia (MCV) and became an x-ray technologist for MCV Hospital.

She was a member of the Jr. Woman’s Club and served as the President of multiple Parent Teacher Associations. She was also an advisor to the Henrico County School Board.

During her career life, Elizabeth worked for Sears Roebuck and Company, Verizon (fka the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company) and Virginia Urology.

She was an avid bridge player and belonged to a bridge club for many years after which, she often played with friends who shared her love of the game.

A private graveside service will be held for the family later this week. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that contributions be made to Alzheimer’s Disease Research.