Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Obituary – Elizabeth M. Sorah

By Citizen Staff
Posted by 
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 9 days ago

Elizabeth M. “Liz” Sorah, of Richmond, Va., passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Rossie E. and Bertha Moore of Richmond; her husband of 32 years, Major J. Sorah; and her sister, Frances of Franklin, N.Y.; and brother, Rossie E., Jr. of Arvada, Col.

She loved nothing more than being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and is survived by her children, Bob Sorah (Jane), Beth Sorah, David Sorah (Sharon), Janet Sorah, Cliff Sorah (Kathy) and Carol Clark; her grandchildren, Sean Clevenger (Tracey), Jonathan Sorah (Cary), Peyton Sorah (Johnny), Madison McDonald (Cullen), Clay Sorah (Alivia), Alex Clark and Taylor Clark; and her great-grandchildren, Everett Sorah, Owen Sorah, Camryn Clevenger, Ashton Clevenger and Hailey Clevenger. She is also survived by a number of beloved extended family members.

Elizabeth grew up in Richmond and attended John Marshall High School. After her graduation, she attended the Medical College of Virginia (MCV) and became an x-ray technologist for MCV Hospital.

She was a member of the Jr. Woman’s Club and served as the President of multiple Parent Teacher Associations. She was also an advisor to the Henrico County School Board.

During her career life, Elizabeth worked for Sears Roebuck and Company, Verizon (fka the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company) and Virginia Urology.

She was an avid bridge player and belonged to a bridge club for many years after which, she often played with friends who shared her love of the game.

A private graveside service will be held for the family later this week. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that contributions be made to Alzheimer’s Disease Research.

Comments / 0

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
689
Followers
1K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Henrico, VA
Richmond, VA
Obituaries
City
Richmond, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Clark
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Alivia Rrb#Mcv Hospital#Virginia Urology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Verizon
News Break
Obituaries
Related
CollegesPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Milestones – July 13, 2021

Jeff Cheng of Glen Allen graduated May 6 from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. He earned a bachelor of science degree in Games. Cory Duffy of Henrico was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. Duffy is majoring in Information Technology.
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – July 12, 2021

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently added two client coordinators. Jessica Baldwin will be supporting Thalhimer’s Richmond Capital Markets Group as well as other top-producing brokers in the company’s local office. Baldwin previously was with CoStar as a research associate for the Denver market for one year, and then a market manager for the South Carolina market for the past four years. She is a graduate of James Madison University and earned a J.D. from the University of Dayton. Daphne Burress will be supporting several of Thalhimer’s top performing retail brokers in the company’s Richmond office. Burress most recently was with SVN Motleys as an executive brokerage assistant and also was a client services coordinator with Colliers/CBRE. She is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University.
Richmond, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

CodeVA to host online STEAM conference for teens

CodeVA, a local nonprofit that teaches computer science to children and teenagers, is hosting its fifth annual Full STEAM Ahead conference next week. For the second year, the Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) event will be held virtually, which has expanded the reach of the program beyond the greater Richmond area.
Glen Allen, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

River Mill by HHHunt Named Community of the Year by HBAV

River Mill, a master planned new home community in Glen Allen being built by HHHunt, recently was named Community of the Year by the Home Builders Association of Virginia. The award was presented at HBAV’s 2021 Annual Conference June 26. The award recognizes a community’s overall neighborhood design, unique design...
Virginia StatePosted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico native promoted within Virginia State Police

A Henrico native has earned a promotion with the Virginia State Police. VSP Superintendent Col. Gary T. Settle promoted Major Ronald C. Maxey, Jr. to the position of deputy director of the department’s Bureau of Field Operations (BFO), a role he’ll assume in light of the retirement of Major Steven L. Chumley, who held the position since June 25, 2018.
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

GRASP awards scholarships to 26 Henrico students

GRASP (Great Aspirations Scholarship Program, Inc.), a non-profit, college and career access organization headquartered in Glen Allen, recently awarded 107 Last Dollar scholarships totaling $115,900 and 57 Community College Pathway scholarships totaling $57,000 to Virginia high school students graduating in 2021. Among the Henrico students honored with GRASP Community College...
Richmond, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Bon Secours celebrates Project SEARCH graduates

Seventeen students with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities from Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover counties recently completed their internships for Project SEARCH at Bon Secours facilities throughout the Richmond region. Project SEARCH is an international school-to-work program that helps students with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities develop work skills in a real-world work...
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Allen & Allen honors ‘Hometown Heroes’

The personal injury law firm of Allen & Allen recently announced 20 recipients of its Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes Award, including three from Henrico and at least one other with strong Henrico ties. Josh Green, Rob Reid, Ronald Gerber, Michael Robinson and the rest of this year’s class join...
CharitiesPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Enrichmond hires first cemeteries community ambassador

John Mitchell, descendant of John Mitchell Jr., an African American civil rights activist, has joined the Enrichmond Foundation as the organization’s first cemeteries community ambassador. In the role, Mitchell will lead community engagement and event planning initiatives supporting Enrichmond. He also will serve as the primary contact for descendant families....

Comments / 0

Community Policy