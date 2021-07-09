‘SEAL Team’: Watch Lead Actor David Boreanaz Shotgun Beer With Impressive Speed in New Video

There are many videos of people attempting – both successfully and unsuccessfully – to shotgun a beer. If you want to learn the right way to do it, look no further than the Instagram account of “SEAL Team” star David Boreanaz.

On the Fourth of July, the popular television actor posted a video of him from what appears to a golf course. on a beautiful summer day. Apparently, between drives, chips, and putts, Boreanaz got thirsty. So, he decided he needed a beer – a Miller Lite to be exact. There’s nothing like a cold beer on a hot summer day, after all – no matter how you choose to drink it.

At the start of the video, the “SEAL Team” actor says that he is taking part in the “shotgun challenge.” For those of you who aren’t aware, the “shotgun challenge” involves poking a hole in the beer can, then popping the top. You drink the beer from the hole in the side as quickly as you can.

Based on the videos that have circulated around various social media sites, some people are considerably better at this than others. You can count David Boreanaz in a category some of the best “shotgunners” in the business. He drinks the beer in a matter of seconds! As of Friday, July 9, the video had been viewed more than 250,000 times.

Along with the video, the actor posted the caption: “Happy ‘We are Back’ Fourth!” Looks like David Boreanaz celebrated his holiday by having a lot of fun.

David Boreanaz’s Show ‘SEAL Team’ Moving From CBS to Paramount+

If you’re a fan of David Boreanaz and his military drama, “SEAL Team,” you’re in luck. The show is coming back for a fifth season.

However, if you want to watch the new season, you will eventually have to head on over to Paramount+. According to TV Insider, four episodes of “SEAL Team” will air on CBS this fall. After that, the series will air on Paramount+.

Boreanaz, who plays Jason Hayes in the series, talked about this move with the website. He reportedly feels that it will be a positive move for the stories the show wants to tell.

“The four episodes that we have on at work will be a great launching pad into the new world of streaming, and I know we’ll be able to take our show to a deeper, darker place as far as storytelling is concerned. I’m excited about that, and it’s going to be a good challenge for us, and I know that the cast and the crew are up for that,” he said.