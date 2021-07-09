MSI MEG B550 Unify Motherboard Review

The MSI MEG B550 Unify motherboard delivers a solid enthusiast platform on the AMD B550 chipset. Come take a look in our review. MEG denotes MSI's top-end motherboard portfolio; MSI Enthusiast Gaming. For B550, this encompasses two boards, both from the Unify branch; B550 Unify and B550 Unify X. The latter sharing almost identical specs but appearing to be focused more on the enthusiast overclocking market rather than enthusiast gaming. As the title of this article has noted, we are looking at the non-X or standard MEG B550 Unify platform today, which priced very similar to the latest NZXT B550, and ASRocks own Taichi platform alongside the B550 AORUS Master and ProArt B550 from ASUS; certainly no lack of competition in the market for the Unify.