Henrico County, VA

Obituary – Chad Arlen Kroll

By Citizen Staff
 9 days ago

Kroll, Chad Arlen,55, died unexpectedly on Friday, July 2, 2021. Chad was proud of his past service to the United States Marine Corps. For the last 25 years, Chad was dedicated to service to Henrico County Public schools. He loved being a librarian at Brookland Middle School and was passionate about reading and mentoring students. Chad was kind-hearted and he loved a good joke, as well as spending time with his family, friends and animals. He enjoyed traveling, reading, art and photography and was an avid computer game player.

Chad is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 32 years, Tracey A. (Bobyak) Kroll; as well as his mother, Kristy Bowman of Bandon, Oregon; mother-in-law, Peggy Bobyak, Henrico, Va.; his brother, Jeffery Pomegrante and his wife, Julie, of Palm Springs, California; and his sister and brother-in-law, Marla and Mark Frailey of Mercer, Pa.; and his closest friends, Mary Alice Noel, Dana Crawford of Glen Allen, Va. He will be missed by countless friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brookland Middle School Library at 9200 Lydell Dr., Henrico, Va. 23238 or the Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Rd., Richmond, Va. 23220.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thurday, July 8, 2021 at Woody Funeral Home-Parham. His funeral services will be held Friday, July 9, 2021 at Woody Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Interment will be private.

Henrico, VA
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com
